Over 1,000 U.S. Journalists Sound Off in Second Landmark PR Media Report Published by Global Results Communications

Survey reveals the pressures of an industry increasingly morphing to digital are intensifying

SANTA ANA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#2021MediaReport—Global Results Communications (GRC) – an award-winning, full-service public relations powerhouse dedicated to high-tech and its corresponding verticals – today published the findings of its second annual PR Media Report spotlighting journalists’ attitudes toward public relations and the challenges of an industry in transition. In this year’s follow-up, 1,015 members of the U.S. media answered questions covering the same spectrum of industry-relevant topics as last year, including what they appreciate most from public relations professionals.

“The success of the relationship between public relations professionals and journalists rests exclusively on the accuracy and newsworthiness of the information we provide,” said GRC Founder and CEO Valerie Christopherson. “Therefore, it’s important to periodically take the temperature of our partners in the media; it lets us know what they need more of, what they want less of, and it keeps that relationship functioning at a healthy level.”

Christopherson continued, “At first glance, it appears not much has changed year over year, with three quarters of respondents stating their reliance on content from PR is the same as in 2021. However, a closer look at the data reveals that demographics are shifting; print is on the decline and broadcast and digital are on the rise. Journalists are facing more competition than ever, technology is playing a greater role, and responsibilities are shifting. So, it is incumbent upon us in PR to take heed of these changes and adapt accordingly, to better service journalists’ audiences and our clients alike.”

The survey was conducted in 2022. Of the 1,015 respondents, 46% hold decision-making roles as editors, with 58% possessing more than 20 years of experience, which suggests they’ve been witness to massive changes, corporate mergers, and industry upheaval during their careers. Today, with the battle for reader attention strong than ever and the landscape itself continuing its slide toward digital, it’s no surprise that 78% of journalists surveyed say they rely on information from public relations professionals for news. However, it’s evident that both the quality and the accuracy need improving, as more than half (56%) of the respondents say they sometimes receive inaccurate information from PR professionals. This year’s report also includes key takeaways and notes on how PR professionals can improve their relationships with the media in addition to the quality of content they provide.

