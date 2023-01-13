OutSystems Named a Leader and Positioned Highest for “Ability to Execute” in 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms

Recently recognized as “Customers’ Choice” in the 2022 Gartner Peer Insights™ Report1, OutSystems is named a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for the sixth consecutive time

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–OutSystems, a global leader in high-performance application development, today announced it has once again been named by Gartner, Inc. as a Leader in the January 2023 Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms (LCAP). In its sixth consecutive time as a Leader2, OutSystems was positioned highest on the vertical axis for “ability to execute” based on its product/service, sales execution/pricing, customer experience, market responsiveness/record, overall viability, marketing execution, and operations.

Low-code development continues to see high adoption growth due to demands for greater velocity in application delivery across large and midsize organizations with extreme engineering efficiency, continued scarcity of tech talent, and growing hybrid or borderless workforces. “LCAP continues to be the largest segment of low-code and is expected to reach $18.2 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 23.6% from 2021 through 2026”.3

“The demand continues to intensify for new and superior apps that drive efficient operations and improve the bottom line. Faced with complex legacy systems and limited resources, development teams need an open platform that helps accelerate their pace of innovation for new customer experiences, services, and integrations,” said Paulo Rosado, Founder and CEO of OutSystems. “OutSystems is changing the way software is built through high-performance application development. Along with our platform, we’ve built one of the industry’s most robust ecosystems of low-code-specific app components to help all teams build exactly what their business needs now, with the power to rapidly evolve and innovate for the future.”

Unlike other vendors in the market, OutSystems enables a high-performance software development approach, which elevates the performance and productivity of development teams so they can build applications of any complexity or scale. The company’s evolutionary approach to software development also gives customers the power to continuously evolve, integrate, and extend enterprise-grade applications to address new business demands and opportunities. The company’s high-performance approach also allows users to create a wide variety of strategic, mission-critical apps to address their current and emerging business needs.

Customers Validate the Power of High-Performance App Development

In addition to the January 2023 Magic Quadrant, OutSystems was also recognized as the “Customers’ Choice” in the March 2022 Gartner Peer Insights “‘Voice of the Customer’: Enterprise Low-Code Platforms” report, based on user reviews and feedback. Since the launch of the Peer Insights platform, users have shared more reviews (more than 700 reviews and counting) of OutSystems than of any other enterprise low-code vendor, with an overall score of 4.5/5 stars as of 11th January 2023.

“The role of the IT leader has never been more difficult. The backlog of applications continues to grow and teams simply don’t have the time or resources to keep up,” said Pete Peterson, CTO of Riviera Partners. “I have used OutSystems at three different organizations, and each time, it was the catalyst for transformation. My teams and I have built strategic apps at a rapid pace while delivering exceptional value and saving millions of dollars in production costs. This is not a regular low-code tool, it’s a platform for innovation.”

“We live in a world that requires our digital solutions to grow with our mission, to quickly extend value as opportunities arise, and to meet our constituents in a personalized and modern fashion,” said John Rathje, Vice President and CIO, Division of Information Technology, Kent State University. “OutSystems provides us the development platform to quickly turn ideas into value, and it meets our goals for a sustainable and extensible solution architecture.”

Read a complimentary copy of the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms or the 2022 Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of Customer’: for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms.

About OutSystems

OutSystems was founded in 2001 with the mission to give every organization the power to innovate through software. The OutSystems high-performance low-code platform gives technology leaders and developers the tools to rapidly build and deploy their own business-critical applications. The company’s network spans more than 600,000 community members, 400+ partners, and active customers in 87 countries across 22 industries. OutSystems is “The #1 Low-Code Platform®” and a recognized leader by analysts, IT executives, business leaders, and developers around the world. Some of the most well-known brands use OutSystems to turn their big ideas into software that moves their business, people, and the world forward. Learn more at www.outsystems.com.

