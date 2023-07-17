OutSnapped’s New First-to-Market AI Photo Booth Turns Marketing Campaigns Into Immersive Branding Opportunities

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–OutSnapped, a NYC-based physical and digital photo booth company, announces the official launch of their new first-to-market patent-pending AI photo booth technology. This proprietary innovation uses artificial intelligence to generate photos in real time that can turn single moments into immersive experiences. With analytics and audience engagement tools built in, the AI photo booth offers infinite possibilities for CMOs, event planners, retail pop-ups, and more to create viral content that centers their audience.









OutSnapped’s new technology breaks free of the limitations of photo filters. With just a single photo of a person, AI can render hyper-realistic imagery of that person in any setting. It’s the difference between photoshopping a body into a background and creating an avatar that can do anything — from joyfully riding a horse on a beach in Bali to powerfully addressing a boardroom in an outfit that radiates confidence. The AI photo booth works both as a physical installation and on personal devices, inviting the possibility of fans to cosplay as characters in a theater before the opening credits roll and instantly upload their digital avatars to studio websites or social media.

As part of a successful soft-launch in June 2023, OutSnapped partnered with personal finance company SoFi to demonstrate the tool’s power to combat bias in AI. SoFi worked with OutSnapped to capture images of women in a pop-up booth in NYC that were transformed into photos showing the women as financially successful and flush with money. To combat stereotypes, those images were then used to retrain AI to associate women with wealth.

“Over the last twenty years as a highly sought-after event photographer and blogger, I have witnessed and helped shape how brands, media, and the public create and interact with images online. The new OutSnapped AI photo booth represents a tectonic shift that will forever change the way memories are recorded. We’re so excited to work with companies to reimagine the future of experiential marketing.” – Nicholas Rhodes, Founder and CEO

About OutSnapped: OutSnapped is a NYC-based agency that specializes in creating epic photo booth experiences. Founded by Nicholas Rhodes in 2017, the company has partnered with brands including Netflix, W Hotels, Amazon Studios, Slack, HBO, Calvin Klein, and TED.

To learn more, visit https://outsnapped.com

Contacts

sarah@greyhorse.com