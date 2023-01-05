Outlook on the $20.5 Billion PoS Displays Global Market to 2027 – China is Forecast to Grow at an 8.7% CAGR – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “PoS Displays: Global Strategic Business Report” has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The global market for PoS Displays estimated at US$11 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$20.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Mobile POS, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.8% CAGR and reach US$12.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Fixed POS segment is readjusted to a revised 8.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.7% CAGR
The PoS Displays market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world’s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.5% and 4.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.2% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 12 Featured) –
- DS Smith Plc
- FFR Merchandising, Inc.
- Georgia-Pacific LLC
- International Paper Company
- Marketing Alliance Group Inc.
- Menasha Corp.
- Pratt Industries Inc.
- Smurfit Kappa Group
- Sonoco Products
- WRKCo Inc.
What’s New for 2022?
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies – Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- PoS Displays – Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence – Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
