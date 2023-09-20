OutKick Sees Strong Growth in August 2023

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–OutKick, the fastest growing national multimedia sports platform, delivered 20 million total multiplatform minutes and 19 million total multiplatform views in August 2023, according to Comscore. The platform also saw 5.2 million total multiplatform unique viewers, up 9% year over year.





In commenting on the digital performance, OutKick founder Clay Travis said, “OutKick’s growth continues to spotlight our cutting-edge content and fearless talent. I’m excited for what’s to come especially with college football and NFL in full swing.”

On Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and YouTube, OutKick saw 40 million video views which is up 202% versus the prior month and up 305% versus August 2022. On Facebook, Instagram, and X the platform garnered 557 thousand social actions, according to Shareablee.

This comes on the heels of OutKick announcing that NFL star Donovan McNabb signed with the platform to host a video podcast entitled The 5 Spot with Donovan McNabb which was announced yesterday. Episodes will drop every Tuesday and Friday throughout football season.

About OutKick

OutKick is one of the fastest growing national multimedia platforms that produces and distributes engaging content at the intersection of sports, sports culture, pop culture and news. OutKick’s industry recognized stable of reporters, hosts and contributors are accessible on www.OutKick.com as well as across video livestreams, social media, podcasts, and radio, reaching tens of millions of fans each month. Owned by FOX Corporation, OutKick was originally founded by Clay Travis. For more information, please visit www.OutKick.com.

