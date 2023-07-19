OutKick Posts Triple Digit Year Over Year Growth in 2Q

Up 289% In Unique Visitors

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–OutKick, the fastest growing national multimedia sports platform, finished 2Q of 2023 with strong growth over the same period last year in all categories averaging more than 9 million monthly multiplatform unique visitors (up 289%), 101 million total multiplatform views (up 45%), and 112 million total multiplatform minutes (up 60%), according to Comscore.





Additionally, June of 2023 saw its fifth highest month of total multiplatform unique visitors with over 8 million which is up 225% versus June 2022, according to Comscore. The platform delivered 28 million total multiplatform views and 31 million total multiplatform minutes.

In commenting on the digital performance, OutKick founder Clay Travis said, “OutKick doesn’t shy away from the most pressing topics in American sports today which is why we have continued to expand our audience every quarter.”

The platform in 2Q of 2023 also had over 5 million social actions across Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, plus had 608 million video views across Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube, according to Shareablee.

OutKick’s audience increases this quarter come on the heels of last week’s announcement that 12-time All-American swimmer Riley Gaines has signed with the platform to host the podcast, Gaines For Girls.

*Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Total Digital Audience, Change Trend Report, June 2023 June 2022, U.S. CBS Sports, ESPN.com, Yahoo Sports, BleacherReport.com, NY Post Sports, Deadspin.com, and BarstoolSports.com, **Source: Comscore Shareablee, Data Explorer Power Rankings, June 2023-June 2022.

About OutKick

OutKick is one of the fastest growing national multimedia platforms that produces and distributes engaging content at the intersection of sports, sports culture, pop culture and news. OutKick’s industry recognized stable of reporters, hosts and contributors are accessible on http://OutKick.com as well as across video livestreams, social media, podcasts, and radio, reaching tens of millions of fans each month. Owned by FOX Corporation, OutKick was originally founded by Clay Travis. For more information, please visit www.OutKick.com.

Contacts

OutKick Press Contact:

Brian Karpas



212-301-9966



brian.karpas@outkick.com