OutKick Finishes 2022 as the Fastest Growing Sports Site in the Fourth Quarter With Unique Visitors

Platform Delivers Whopping 235% Increase in the Fourth Quarter with Unique Visitors

OutKick Sees Highest Month Ever in October with Unique Visitors

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–OutKick, the fastest growing national multimedia platform, founded by Clay Travis, saw a massive increase amongst its custom sports competitive set in the fourth quarter of 2022 with multiplatform unique visitors. OutKick closed out the fourth quarter with an average of 9.1 million multiplatform unique visitors, up 235% from the fourth quarter in 2021, according to Comscore.

Additionally, October of 2022 marked the highest month ever for the platform in multiplatform unique visitors with 12.2 million which is OutKick’s largest increase month over month, according to Comscore. OutKick also drove 120 million multiplatform total views in the fourth quarter with an increase of 191% versus 2021.

In commenting on the milestone, Travis said, “The growth of OutKick is truly remarkable. Our talent continues to diversify its coverage and push the boundaries on the most pressing storylines that’s not only driving the conversation but attracting the largest audience across the platform. I couldn’t be more excited about the future of OutKick and what we have achieved in such a short period of time.”

For 2022, OutKick closed out the year averaging 4.4 million monthly multiplatform unique visitors, an increase of 123% or more than double versus 2021. OutKick also saw tremendous increases in social engagements in 2022 with Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram with social interactions up 46%, according to Shareablee. On Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube, the video views increased 94% versus 2021.

*Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Total Digital Audience, Custom-Defined List including CBS Sports, ESPN.com, Yahoo Sports, Bleacher Report, Deadspin, Barstool Sports, and NY Post Sports, Jan 2022-Dec 2022, U.S.

About OutKick

OutKick is one of the fastest growing national multimedia platforms that produces and distributes engaging content at the intersection of sports, sports culture, pop culture and news. OutKick’s industry recognized stable of reporters, hosts and contributors are accessible on http://OutKick.com as well as across video livestreams, social media, podcasts, and radio, reaching tens of millions of fans each month. Owned by FOX Corporation, OutKick was originally founded by Clay Travis. For more information, please visit www.OutKick.com.

Contacts

OutKick Press Contact:

Brian Karpas



212-301-9966



brian.karpas@outkick.com