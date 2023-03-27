OutKick 360 Rebrands with New Name “OutKick Hot Mic with Hutton and Withrow”

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–OutKick 360 is rebranding with the new name “Outkick Hot Mic with Hutton and Withrow” beginning today. Jonathan Hutton and Chad Withrow will continue as the hosts of the show, which airs live Monday through Friday from 3 PM–6 PM/ET exclusively on OutKick.com and across all OutKick social platforms.

Hot Mic will provide fans with smart sports talk that regularly questions the consensus while driving the conversation beyond the traditional sports show. Hutton and Withrow will also be exclusively interviewing high-profile athletes, sports executives and newsmakers across the sports and culture landscape.

In commenting on the name change, Withrow said: “Our listeners can expect the same brand of honest, authentic, and fearless sports talk we’ve always brought to the table. We are excited to get this new branding rolling as OutKick continues to grow and expand its audience.”

Hutton added, “Hot Mic will be the agenda-free sports talk show for true sports fans. No fake debates. Authentic reactions and analysis that everyone should expect from OutKick.”

Hutton and Withrow have served as the co-hosts of OutKick 360 since it launched in 2021 and have become well-known sports personalities not only locally in Tennessee but nationwide. They were previously co-hosts for Midday 180 in Tennessee. Both currently reside in Nashville.

