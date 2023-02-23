Outer Edge LA Announces New Wave of Featured Speakers

Thought Leaders from Animoca Brands, The Chopra Foundation, FaZe Clan, ConsenSys NFT, and ApeCoin among the visionaries scheduled to appear at the 4-day event, produced by The Edge Of Company.

Gathering to also host exclusive experience from digital art membership club WHALE.

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Outer Edge LA – the largest gathering of cultural influencers and Web3 innovators to hit the American West Coast – announced dozens of new speakers to its diverse lineup including Animoca Brands Head of Tokenomics Mohamed Ezeldin, The Chopra Foundation CEO and Chief Metaverse Officer Poonacha Machaiah, FaZe Clan CEO Lee Trink, ConsenSys NFT Global Co-Head Johnna Powell, CAA Artist, Filmmaker, and Photographer Julie Pacino, Special Council at ApeCoin and Curators Society DAO Founder Gerard Hernandez, Founder, CEO, and EIC of Beyond the Interview Nicole Behnam, and Nft Now Co-Founder, CEO and EIC Matt Medved.

Formerly NFT LA, the gathering returns this year as Outer Edge LA, an innovation festival uniting technologists, builders, brands, and communities to create activations and unique experiences for the greater Web3 ecosystem. Outer Edge LA offers world-class networking, panels, discussions, music showcases, art exhibitions, and an array of professional development opportunities. Among the numerous art installations to be showcased at the gathering, the membership organization WHALE will be displaying one of their most valuable NFT collections, WHALE Vault. The high energy exhibition will feature high-frequency glitch art and animation of early works from iconic creatives that embody the defiant spirit of the cryptoart movement.

“Outer Edge LA’s embrace of all facets of Web3 makes it the ideal event to mark WHALE’s first ever physical presence in North America,” said Nytmare, Head of Community Marketing at WHALE. “We are thrilled to bring our historic NFT Vault and team to this world-class gathering, where the vision truly mirrors our own as passionate explorers at the intersection of technology, art, and culture.”

Outer Edge LA is pleased to partner with Mocaverse who will also join the stage discussing one of the most anticipated membership NFT collections in 2023, granting holders exclusive access to the Animoca Brands ecosystem and unparalleled experiences to Learn, Play, Do Good, and Build together with only the best in the space.

Additional participants of the four-day event include Gala Games Advisor JP Isham, SuperRare COO Kyle Olney, Premint and Vulcan CEO Brenden Mulligan, OKX CMO Haider Rafique, Entrepreneurial Artist Latashá, Pudgy Penguins CEO Luca Netz, Filecoin Foundation Associate General Counsel Lauren Robinson, Digital Artist Patrick Amadon, Quantum Art CEO Justin Aversano, XYZ News Co-Founder Belle NFTs, New Atlantis and SmartyPants Vitamins Co-Founder Gordon Gould, Coop Records General Partner Cooper Turley, Sunrise Art Club Founder Elise Swopes, Hip Hop Artist Reo Cragun, SmartMedia Technologies co-founder Reeve Collins, and Reulay co-founder Srini Pillay, M.D.

“We strive to offer a platform for some of the brightest minds at the intersection of Web3 and entertainment,” said Eathan Janney, Co-Founder at The Edge Of Company, the organization hosting Outer Edge LA. “Outer Edge LA brings together a vibrant community of creators, educators, developers, companies, and projects to exchange ideas and co-create. We are proud to have assembled an immersive, comprehensive event program for this year, and can’t wait to share it with our attendees in March.”

In addition to the main event, which takes place in Los Angeles from March 20-23, Outer Edge LA will also host a hackathon for builders at the forefront of the Web3 movement in Santa Monica on March 18-19. Winners of the intense competition will receive valuable prizes and be announced on the Outer Edge LA Main Stage on March 22.

This year’s event content in addition to other content The Edge Of Company creates will also be made on-demand globally on www.outeredge.live/stream based on a new partnership forged. “We are excited to announce a strategic partnership with IN.LIVE to power the direct-to-consumer video content sections of our digital properties that will feature new and archive content from our conferences, events, podcasts, and interview series,” said Joshua Kriger, fellow Co-Founder of The Edge Of Company.

Additional programming details and speakers will be released soon. Visit the following web pages to purchase tickets and explore sponsorship opportunities.

ABOUT OUTER EDGE LA

Outer Edge LA – formerly NFT LA – is dedicated to those building at the Outer Edge, making the future happen. The community-centric gathering returns to Los Angeles March 20-23, 2023 to uplift creators and technologists through interactive experiences, a wide variety of discussions and presentations, and entertaining surprises that transport participants to the outer edge of what’s possible. We’re inviting and showcasing all things at the Outer Edge including the decentralized web, artificial intelligence, extended reality, and more. To register to attend or learn how to co-create an experience on the Outer Edge, head over to outeredge.live. The event is being organized by The Edge Of Company, founders of The Edge of NFT Podcast.

