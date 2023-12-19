Otherweb Adds Local News Feature to AI News-Filtering Platform, Giving 5.5M Users More Control

Hundreds of news sources from 35 countries and the top 29 U.S. markets added to platform

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Consumers have grown skeptical of the fast-paced news cycle that’s filled with disinformation, misinformation, and propaganda. A poll by the Public Affairs Council shows 47% of Americans have little or no trust in the news media. More than 5.5 million users around the world have turned to Otherweb, a platform that filters out junk and removes bias, so they can consume more trustworthy news.





Otherweb has launched a new local news feature, introducing more than 300 local, English-language news sources from 35 countries outside the U.S. and over 200 local news outlets from the largest 29 metro areas within the U.S.

“Our user base is growing across the globe, and this new feature provides stories that are likely more relevant and useful to them based on their local markets,” said Alex Fink, CEO and Founder of Otherweb. “Users have full control of their Otherweb feeds – they can decide how much local news they want to see using a slider within our platform.”

Users can select up to three locations they’d like to follow for local news and, unlike other apps, Otherweb respects users’ privacy and does not track their location in real time. Local news is available within a dedicated section, and users will also see it interspersed with national content in their general feeds. They can adjust how local news is prioritized at any time.

Because Otherweb’s crawlers find interesting stories from around the web and social media, the platform’s list of news sources is constantly updating. The local news feature brings Otherweb’s fixed list of content sources to 1,000, and all stories are free of bias, clickbait, propaganda, and autoplay videos.

Key features of the Otherweb app and website include summarized news articles presented as bullet points to save users time, hands-free listening options to have articles read aloud, the ability to swipe left and right on articles to personalize the news feed, and nutrition labels that help you decide whether something is worth consuming before you consume it.

Otherweb is operated by a public benefit corporation with bylaws that place information quality above profits. The platform uses 20 artificial intelligence models to filter the news, with source code and datasets open to the public. This approach to news filtering offers users full transparency and no hidden biases. It effectively detects and filters misinformation, disinformation, propaganda, and plain ol’ junk, thus elevating quality journalism.

Otherweb has more features in development to support the growing community of users across the globe.

Learn more about Otherweb and its quest to deliver the news without the noise.

About Otherweb



Otherweb is operated by a public benefit corporation that improves the quality of news consumption by filtering out junk and removing bias. Its web- and app-based platform aggregates the latest news from hundreds of trustworthy sources, allowing users to customize their experience and control their feeds. Twenty cutting-edge, open-source AI models filter out misinformation, disinformation, propaganda, and clickbait with source code and datasets open to the public, showing full transparency and no hidden biases. Learn more at otherweb.com

