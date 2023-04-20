Orion Launches New Website for Growth-minded Advisors Who Want to Innovate, Disrupt and Win

Wealthtech juggernaut’s cohesive brand promise provides advisors with a home base for integrated independence

OMAHA, Neb.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Orion Advisor Solutions, the premier provider of transformative wealthtech solutions for fiduciary advisors, today announced the launch of its new website to align with the ambitious strategic vision as a cutting-edge technology company designed to power advisors and win for investors. Reflecting recent integrations and workflows designed to drive efficiency across Orion’s technology ecosystem, including Redtail CRM, Orion Risk Intelligence and Orion Compliance, the new website was built by a team of in-house and external UX designers and programmers and based on defining brand research and insights.





“Orion has successfully completed several strategic acquisitions over the past two years, adding technologies and solutions designed to enable advisors to spend more time on client-facing activities,” said Betsy Jazynka, Orion’s Chief Marketing Officer. “Orion’s brand evolution brings together our acquired brand entities as One Orion, culminating in a new Orion.com brand experience that is now live. The website and our upcoming marketing cast advisors as heroes of their own stories, elevating the power and importance of fiduciary advice for investors.”

A cornerstone of the new website is Orion Advisor Academy, an on-demand learning platform launched in February 2023, that provides practical, actionable education for advisors to improve and grow their businesses, while earning continuing education (CE) credits. Built on the research and insights of Dr. Daniel Crosby, Orion’s Chief Behavioral Officer, Orion Advisor Academy offers a mix of CE-approved courses and practical training for running a successful RIA firm.

The website also incorporates an enhanced Careers experience in support of the firm’s anticipated future growth.

“As a company, we recognize the importance of attracting and retaining top talent from diverse backgrounds to drive our growth and success in the years to come. Orion’s enhanced Careers experience, highlighted on our new website, is designed to do just that,” said Julie Lane, Orion’s Chief Human Resources Officer. “By emphasizing our updated Orion talent proposition, ‘One You, One Orion,’ we are showcasing our commitment to investing in our people and fostering a One Orion culture where we work together to Innovate, Disrupt and Win.”

Future iterations of the Orion.com website are being roadmapped that include a single sign-on experience for Orion’s 2,300 advisory firms.

About Orion Advisor Solutions

Orion is a premier provider of the tech-enabled fiduciary process that transforms the advisor-client relationship by enabling financial advisors to Prospect, Plan, Invest, and Achieve within a single, connected, technology-driven experience. Combined, our brand entities, Orion Advisor Tech, Orion Portfolio Solutions, Brinker Capital Investments, Redtail Technology, and TownSquare Capital, create a complete offering that empowers firms to attract new clients seamlessly, connect goals more meaningfully to investment strategies and outcomes, and ultimately track progress toward each investor’s unique definition of financial success. With the addition of Redtail and TownSquare, the combined platform services $3.7 trillion in assets under administration and $60 billion of wealth management platform assets (as of Dec. 31, 2022). Supporting over 5 million technology accounts and thousands of independent advisory firms, Orion is the platform of choice for all growth-focused advisory firms looking to strengthen their client relationships, gain a competitive edge in a crowded marketplace, and build strong, profitable businesses. Learn more at orion.com.

