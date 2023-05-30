Orion Evolves Best-in-Class Solution for Advisors and Clients with Fresh Tech Enhancements

By incorporating flagship Orion functionality into the Redtail universe, Clarke and McLaughlin have created the industry’s first CRM with a connected client portal, complete with mobile app

OMAHA, Neb.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Orion Advisor Solutions, the premier provider of transformative wealthtech solutions for fiduciary advisors, today announced the connection to Orion’s client portal within Redtail CRM, creating a premier client experience to transform how advisors manage wealth and collaborate with their clients. Feature-rich and immensely customizable, Redtail CRM is taking its place at the center of the fiduciary flywheel, improving how advisors attract prospects, onboard new clients, and deepen relationships with existing clients—all within a single, connected technology experience.

“Our teams are constantly ideating and testing ways to support advisors in their independence, simplifying their processes in an all-in-one environment that has never been seen before in the financial services industry,” says Eric Clarke, founder and CEO of Orion. “We are excited to roll out the industry’s first CRM with a connected client portal, made possible by our acquisition and integration of Redtail Technology. This is something no other CRM provides and will vastly improve the client experience and deepen relationships between advisors and their clients.”

Integrations and Workflows Designed to Drive Efficiency:

Orion Client Portal and Orion Wealth Management mobile app: Orion’s Client Portal is now fused within Redtail CRM, eliminating cumbersome manual data entry, and offering clients a simple, distinctive way to manage their wealth and collaborate with their financial advisor. Advisors will also be able to deploy the Orion Wealth Management mobile app (with white-label optionality), giving clients access to their portfolios, performance and goals on the go.

Advisors can now launch the Orion proposal generation tool and New Account Wizard directly from Redtail CRM, allowing them to create and deliver proposals in a fraction of the time while streamlining the account opening process. Orion Planning: Orion Planning is now accessible in Redtail CRM and new updates empower advisors to connect their clients’ financial goals with investment performance data, enabling them to create actionable plans that turn aspirations into reality. Enhancements to Asset Bucketing functionality, where advisors can easily customize the client’s asset dashboard and visualize different ‘what if’ financial scenarios, provide advisors an avenue to have more productive goals-based conversations. Protect, Live, Dream is the default Asset Bucketing framework, but advisors now have the flexibility to co-create custom buckets with their clients to build a personalized balance sheet. These added capabilities complement the existing suite of solutions available within Orion Planning that are informed by the behavioral financial research of Dr. Daniel Crosby, including the BeFi20 prospecting tool and the 3D Risk Profile.

“The technology team at Orion is hyper-focused on powering a seamless experience and accelerating workflows for advisors and their clients,” said Trent Mumma, EVP of Product at Orion. “This level of advanced integration means we are able to meet the unique needs of any financial advisor, from independent teams to operators and potential breakaway brokers that want to purchase a connected stack in one powerful and convenient package.”

In addition to expanded functionality, Orion is also driving greater speed and performance via ongoing cloud migration and improvements—offering significant time savings for advisors and back-office teams:

3x faster billing and reporting experience

3x faster report generation

9x faster search query

These enhancements and integrations are all available with the recently introduced Orion Advantage Stack. In February, Orion announced key integrations of its Redtail CRM, Orion Risk Intelligence (formerly HiddenLevers) and Orion Compliance (formerly BasisCode Compliance) solutions, saving advisors time and eliminating the need to constantly switch between systems.

About Orion Advisor Solutions

Orion is a premier provider of the tech-enabled fiduciary process that transforms the advisor-client relationship by enabling financial advisors to Prospect, Plan, Invest, and Achieve within a single, connected, technology-driven experience. Combined, our brand entities, Orion Advisor Tech, Orion Portfolio Solutions, Brinker Capital Investments, Redtail Technology, and Orion OCIO create a complete offering that empowers firms to attract new clients seamlessly, connect goals more meaningfully to investment strategies and outcomes, and ultimately track progress toward each investor’s unique definition of financial success. With the addition of Redtail and Orion OCIO, the combined platform services $3.6 trillion in assets under administration and $61.7 billion of wealth management platform assets (as of March 31, 2023). Supporting over 5 million technology accounts and thousands of independent advisory firms, Orion is the platform of choice for all growth-focused advisory firms looking to strengthen their client relationships, gain a competitive edge in a crowded marketplace, and build strong, profitable businesses. Learn more at orion.com.

Access to the services presented is provided solely as a service to financial advisors. Orion Risk Intelligence does not make recommendations or determine the suitability of any security or strategy. Past performance of a security or strategy does not guarantee future results. Orion Risk Intelligence research and tools are provided for informational purposes only. While the information is deemed reliable, Orion Risk Intelligence does not guarantee its accuracy, completeness, or suitability for any purpose, and makes no warranties with respect to the results to be obtained from its use.

