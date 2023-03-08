O’Reilly Opens Applications for its Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Justice Scholarship to Increase Learning Opportunities for Underrepresented Communities in Technology

Scholarship recipients to be awarded one-year memberships to O’Reilly’s learning platform as part of company’s goal of advancing diversity within the industry

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#diversity—O’Reilly, the premier source for insight-driven learning on technology and business, today announced that it has opened applications for its diversity, equity, inclusion, and justice (DEIJ) scholarship program to help members of underrepresented groups broaden their access to technology content. Applications are being accepted now through March 31.

The scholarship program will award 500 recipients with free membership to the O’Reilly learning platform for one year, presenting the opportunity for talent from underrepresented groups to kickstart their careers in technology, refine their current skill sets, or develop new skills. Membership includes unlimited access to all O’Reilly books, live and on-demand courses, interactive labs and sandboxes, expert-curated collections, and top certification preparatory materials and interactive practice exams. By providing access to a wide range of content, learning modalities, certifications, and mentorship opportunities within the platform, O’Reilly empowers scholarship recipients to leverage the tools and resources needed to build important technical skills that will accelerate their careers.

In 2021, O’Reilly revamped its scholarship program to award 500 people from underrepresented groups in tech free subscriptions to its online curriculum for one year, including access to unlimited live online training courses and live virtual events such as its popular Superstream Series. That year, scholarship recipients consumed more than 480,000 units of content across nearly 5,000 unique resources on the O’Reilly platform.

“O’Reilly values diversity in the communities we bring together, including our online learning platform and the technology professionals who engage with it. Our DEIJ scholarship program is part of a larger goal to help deserving talent across all backgrounds develop the skills they need to break through barriers within the field,” said Laura Baldwin, president of O’Reilly. “While the industry has much more progress to make in advancing diversity, this scholarship program is a step toward fostering a more equitable and inclusive landscape of tech professionals and leaders who have the potential to make a positive impact in our world.”

The DEIJ scholarship program ties into O’Reilly’s larger goal of cultivating better representation of people of all genders, races, ethnicities, sexual orientations, ages, and abilities across all areas of the company. In 2021, O’Reilly established a corporate goal to increase the number of experts on its platform who identify as members of an underrepresented group in tech from 30% to 40%. O’Reilly achieved nearly 50% representation in new instructors, authors, and speakers signed in 2022, and 63% of its Superstream Series speakers in 2022 came from underrepresented communities. Within its own workforce, 66% of new hires joining O’Reilly in 2022 identified as members of underrepresented groups. This year, O’Reilly has set a goal of maintaining at least 50% representation of contributors and new hires who come from underrepresented groups.

For more information on how to apply for the DEIJ scholarship program, visit https://www.oreilly.com/diversity/scholarship-program.html. To learn more about O’Reilly’s commitment to diversity and inclusion, visit https://www.oreilly.com/diversity/.

