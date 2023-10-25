Oregon Pacific Bank Expands Reach with Opening of Portland Metro Branch

PORTLAND, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Oregon Pacific Bank, a community bank dedicated to supporting the financial success and well-being of local businesses and communities, is thrilled to announce the official opening of its new full-service branch in the vibrant city of Tigard, Oregon, solidifying its commitment to serving the diverse financial needs of the Portland Metro area.









Conveniently located at 16101 SW 72nd Avenue, Suite 140, the branch is set to open its doors to the public on Wednesday, November 1st, extending a warm welcome to clients from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

President and CEO, Ron Green, states, “ The launch of the Portland metro branch underscores our unwavering dedication to communities, with a focus on both local businesses and nonprofit organizations. At Oregon Pacific Bank, community banking is not just about providing financial services; it actively participates in the well-being and growth of the community. We are very excited about the team the Bank has assembled in Portland and look forward to bringing our personalized brand of community banking to the Portland market.”

This expansion into Portland is a pivotal moment for Oregon Pacific Bank and reinforces its commitment to empowering local businesses and nonprofits with the financial tools and expertise needed to thrive. The branch will provide comprehensive relationship-based banking services, including a variety of business lending options, commercial real estate financing, and cash management tools. Additionally, the branch will offer tailored banking solutions to nonprofit organizations, recognizing their distinct financial requirements.

Kyle Baisch, the Portland Market President, stated, “ Our Portland team is excited to officially open OPB’s first full-service branch in the market. Our growing team of experienced bankers will support the banking needs of businesses and nonprofits throughout the entire metro area, continuing the nearly 45-year legacy of Oregon Pacific Bank by supporting this community for years to come.”

To celebrate this milestone, Oregon Pacific Bank is hosting an open house at the new Portland branch on Thursday, November 2nd from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome to join and explore the branch’s offerings and meet their local banking team.

For more information about the new Portland branch and the services offered by Oregon Pacific Bank, please visit https://www.opbc.com.

About Oregon Pacific Bank:

Established in 1979, Oregon Pacific Bank is the longest-serving community bank in Lane County, with a prominent presence across Coos Bay, Eugene, Florence, Medford, Roseburg, and now Portland. Oregon Pacific Bank is distinguished by its unwavering commitment to delivering personalized banking solutions. With a mission to create enduring value for its diverse clientele, the bank’s vision is to be the premier business-minded community bank, fostering community value through a combination of robust financial services, dedicated volunteerism, and impactful philanthropy. Oregon Pacific Bank prioritizes relationship banking, leveraging experienced personnel to craft tailored solutions. As a dedicated community bank, it prides itself on its responsive local service and its investment in the prosperity of local communities and businesses.

Contacts

Ron Green, President and CEO

541-902-9800 | [email protected]