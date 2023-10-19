Oregon Pacific Bancorp Announces Third Quarter Earnings Results

FLORENCE, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Oregon Pacific Bancorp (ORPB), the holding company of Oregon Pacific Bank, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended, September 30, 2023.





Highlights:

Net income of $2.3 million; $0.33 per diluted share.

Return on average assets of 1.22%

Quarterly loan growth of $15.0 million or 2.93%.

Net interest margin increased to 3.74%

Net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, was $2.3 million, or $0.33 per diluted share compared to $2.2 million or $0.31 per diluted share for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. Core earnings remained strong, with net interest income expanding to $6.8 million, up from $6.7 million during the second quarter 2023. The third quarter net interest margin increased to 3.74%, up from 3.72% in the second quarter 2023. “ We are pleased with the margin expansion experienced during the third quarter and strong loan production,” said Ron Green, President and Chief Executive Officer. “ The higher interest rate environment has been challenging for many community banks, but Oregon Pacific has focused on relationship deposits, which enabled us to maintain strong financial performance and continue to serve our clients.”

The Bank’s cost of funds moved to 0.86% during the third quarter, compared to 0.78% during the second quarter, resulting in an increase in interest expense of $174 thousand during the quarter. The Bank experienced quarterly deposit contraction totaling $7.8 million compared to deposit totals at June 30, 2023. During the third quarter a large client continued to utilize excess cash to fund a large construction project, with funding beginning in the second quarter 2023 and expecting to continue into fourth quarter. Third quarter funding totaled $7.2 million and is anticipated to draw on an additional $3 million of deposits into the fourth quarter. The Bank experienced a reduction in the savings and money market deposit totals, which decreased by a total of $19.2 million during the third quarter, primarily tied to clients seeking higher yields. A reduction in money market and savings deposits was partially offset by an increase in interest bearing and non-interest-bearing demand deposits of $6.2 million. Additionally, the Bank saw certificates of deposit grow to $30.9 million, with clients looking to secure higher deposit rates. Disruption in the market due to a recent large merger has provided great opportunities for the transition of operating accounts looking for stable and available customer service. The Bank anticipates this activity will continue into the fourth quarter and 2024.

Period-end loans, net of deferred loan origination fees, totaled $525.2 million, representing quarterly growth of $15 million, which is 2.9% or 11.7% annualized. The third quarter loan yield grew to 5.07%, representing an increase of 0.11% over the prior quarter as new loan production is occurring at a rate higher than the portfolio yield. Quarterly loan production for new and renewed loans totaled $39.5 million, with a weighted average effective rate of 7.38% and a weighted-average repricing life of 4.32 years. During the quarter the Bank recorded a credit to the provision for loan losses totaling $123 thousand. This was primarily tied to a reduction in the reserve for unfunded commitments.

During the quarter the Bank saw a small increase in classified assets totaling $502 thousand. This increase was attributable to downgrades of two loans totaling $589 thousand, which was partially offset by the payoff of one relationship. The downgrades represent two lending relationships, both of which are secured by commercial real estate. The Bank believes both relationships are adequately collateralized and does not currently recognize any impairment. The Bank’s credit administration team continues to proactively work with lending staff to identify any possible credit stress, placing particular attention on the office sector. At September 30, 2023, commercial real estate loans classified as office loans totaled $78.3 million, with an average loan size of $850 thousand, with 31.7%, or $24.9 million classified as owner-occupied. 98.2% of the office portfolio is located within the state of Oregon. The aggregate loan-to-value of the office portfolio was 45.4%.

Noninterest income totaled $1.8 million during the third quarter 2023 and represented growth of $13 thousand over second quarter 2023. The largest increase in non-interest income occurred in the Merchant card services category which grew $40 thousand over the prior quarter. This fluctuation is typical of seasonal merchant activity as many Florence-based merchant clients experience an increase in tourism during the summer. Offsetting that growth was a quarterly reduction in trust income of $95 thousand. The Bank’s trust department experienced a small reduction in assets under management (AUM) of $3.6 million or 1.62% during the third quarter. The trust business includes terminating trusts which occur typically after the death of the grantor, and assets are distributed to beneficiaries over a period of 12 to 24 months. This can cause occasional reductions in AUM due to the temporary nature of some trust assets.

Noninterest expense for the third quarter 2023 totaled $5.6 million, representing an increase of $133 thousand over the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The largest expense fluctuation totaled $90 thousand and occurred in the outside services category. A portion of the increase was due to the one-time data conversion from the Bank’s prior loan imaging software to a new software, which totaled $38 thousand. Salaries and benefits also increased during the quarter by $82 thousand. This increase was attributable to two factors 1) growth in salary expense due to the hiring of operational staff for the Portland office and the full quarter of salary expense for the second quarter new hires, which grew $37 thousand and 2) a reduction in the number of new and renewed loans during the quarter which impacted the deferred loan origination costs, which are reflected as a credit to salary expense. The third quarter ASC 310-20 loan origination costs totaled $164 thousand, a reduction of $41 thousand from the prior quarter. These variances were partially offset by a reduction in advertising expense of $52 thousand as the bank discontinued its Money Matters television advertising, which was airing on loan KVAL news.

Forward-Looking Statement Safe Harbor

This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (“PSLRA”). These statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements often use words such as “anticipates,” “targets,” “expects,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans,” “goals,” “believes” and other similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would” and “could.” The forward-looking statements made represent Oregon Pacific Bank’s current estimates, projections, expectations, plans or forecasts of its future results and revenues, including but not limited to statements about performance, loan or deposit growth, loan prepayments, investment purchases, investment yields, strategic focus, capital position, liquidity, credit quality, special asset liquidation, noninterest income, noninterest expense and credit quality trends. These statements are not guarantees of future results or performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict and are often beyond Oregon Pacific Bank’s control. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, any of these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement and should consider all of the following uncertainties and risks. Oregon Pacific Bancorp undertakes no obligation to publicly revise or update any forward-looking statement to reflect the impact of events or circumstances that arise after the date of this release. This statement is included for the express purpose of invoking the PSLRA’s safe harbor provisions.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS Unaudited (dollars in thousands) September 30, June 30, September 30, 2023 2023 2022 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 8,925 $ 10,951 $ 13,402 Interest bearing deposits 11,216 22,967 97,840 Securities 176,593 181,530 188,366 Loans, net of deferred fees and costs 525,231 510,264 456,627 Allowance for credit losses (6,892 ) (6,887 ) (6,328 ) Premises and equipment, net 13,024 11,708 9,501 Bank owned life insurance 8,801 8,738 8,563 Deferred tax asset 6,604 5,978 5,836 Other assets 8,986 7,555 6,904 Total assets $ 752,488 $ 752,804 $ 780,711 LIABILITIES Deposits Demand – non-interest bearing $ 160,272 $ 159,184 $ 195,536 Demand – interest bearing 270,677 265,550 242,974 Money market 139,033 152,046 170,439 Savings 69,018 75,196 85,548 Certificates of deposit 30,917 25,696 18,213 Total deposits 669,917 677,672 712,710 FHLB borrowings 5,000 – – Junior subordinated debenture 4,124 4,124 4,124 Subordinated debenture 14,702 14,677 14,603 Other liabilities 8,168 6,482 6,499 Total liabilities 701,911 702,955 737,936 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Common stock 21,212 21,135 21,042 Retained earnings 41,859 39,516 34,038 Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax (12,494 ) (10,802 ) (12,305 ) Total stockholders’ equity 50,577 49,849 42,775 Total liabilities & stockholders’ equity $ 752,488 $ 752,804 $ 780,711

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Unaudited (dollars in thousands, except per share data) THREE MONTHS ENDED NINE MONTHS ENDED September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 INTEREST INCOME Non-PPP loans $ 6,587 $ 6,249 $ 5,022 $ 18,660 $ 13,875 PPP loans – – – – 349 Securities 1,568 1,641 1,131 4,896 2,514 Other interest income 373 316 305 1,090 507 Total interest income 8,528 8,206 6,458 24,646 17,245 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 1,483 1,311 152 3,653 368 Borrowed funds 231 229 204 686 575 Total interest expense 1,714 1,540 356 4,339 943 NET INTEREST INCOME 6,814 6,666 6,102 20,307 16,302 (Credit) provision for credit losses (123 ) 14 209 (160 ) 359 Net interest income after (credit) provision for credit losses 6,937 6,652 5,893 20,467 15,943 NONINTEREST INCOME Trust fee income 848 943 783 2,675 2,366 Service charges 359 342 324 1,026 944 Mortgage loan sales 25 28 29 91 240 Merchant card services 162 122 153 386 394 Oregon Pacific Wealth Management income 294 275 239 821 741 Other income 117 82 514 299 783 Total noninterest income 1,805 1,792 2,042 5,298 5,468 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and employee benefits 3,164 3,082 2,787 9,374 8,043 Outside services 678 588 583 1,818 1,606 Occupancy & equipment 456 451 413 1,355 1,226 Trust expense 545 533 432 1,560 1,226 Loan and collection, OREO expense 9 27 21 60 71 Advertising 93 145 141 339 329 Supplies and postage 98 79 74 264 204 Other operating expenses 532 537 360 1,558 1,077 Total noninterest expense 5,575 5,442 4,811 16,328 13,782 Income before taxes 3,167 3,002 3,124 9,437 7,629 Provision for income taxes 820 771 792 2,424 1,909 NET INCOME $ 2,347 $ 2,231 $ 2,332 $ 7,013 $ 5,720

Quarterly Highlights 3rd Quarter 2nd Quarter 1st Quarter 4th Quarter 3rd Quarter 2023 2023 2023 2022 2022 Earnings Interest income $ 8,528 $ 8,206 $ 7,912 $ 7,651 $ 6,458 Interest expense 1,714 1,540 1,084 581 356 Net interest income $ 6,814 $ 6,666 $ 6,828 $ 7,070 $ 6,102 Provision for loan loss (123 ) 14 (51 ) 335 209 Noninterest income 1,805 1,792 1,701 1,888 2,042 Noninterest expense 5,575 5,442 5,313 6,737 4,811 Provision for income taxes 820 771 834 459 792 Net income $ 2,347 $ 2,231 $ 2,433 $ 1,427 $ 2,332 Average shares outstanding 7,094,180 7,097,866 7,085,840 7,070,425 7,070,433 Average diluted shares outstanding 7,100,680 7,104,366 7,089,090 NA NA Period end shares outstanding 7,094,180 7,094,562 7,102,271 7,068,659 7,070,304 Period end diluted shares outstanding 7,100,680 7,101,062 7,108,771 NA NA Earnings per share $ 0.33 $ 0.31 $ 0.34 $ 0.20 $ 0.33 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.33 $ 0.31 $ 0.34 NA NA Performance Ratios Return on average assets 1.22 % 1.19 % 1.13 % 0.74 % 1.28 % Return on average equity 18.65 % 18.12 % 21.01 % 13.34 % 20.41 % Net interest margin – tax equivalent 3.74 % 3.72 % 3.87 % 3.87 % 3.54 % Yield on loans 5.07 % 4.96 % 4.85 % 4.70 % 4.50 % Yield on securities 3.43 % 3.37 % 3.41 % 3.02 % 2.39 % Cost of deposits 0.86 % 0.78 % 0.51 % 0.21 % 0.09 % Cost of interest-bearing liabilities 1.26 % 1.15 % 0.84 % 0.44 % 0.29 % Efficiency ratio 64.73 % 64.34 % 62.29 % 75.21 % 59.07 % Full-time equivalent employees 131 128 127 120 122 Capital Tier 1 capital $ 80,082 $ 77,917 $ 75,684 $ 73,882 $ 72,410 Leverage ratio 10.40 % 10.24 % 9.94 % 9.55 % 9.95 % Common equity tier 1 ratio 14.34 % 14.18 % 14.16 % 13.92 % 14.81 % Tier 1 risk based ratio 14.34 % 14.18 % 14.16 % 13.92 % 14.81 % Total risk based ratio 15.59 % 15.43 % 15.41 % 15.17 % 16.06 % Book value per share $ 7.13 $ 7.03 $ 6.97 $ 6.52 $ 6.05

Quarterly Highlights 3rd Quarter 2nd Quarter 1st Quarter 4th Quarter 3rd Quarter 2023 2023 2023 2022 2022 Asset quality Allowance for loan losses (ALLL) $ 6,892 $ 6,887 $ 6,884 $ 6,666 $ 6,328 Nonperforming loans (NPLs) $ 456 $ 178 $ 72 $ 52 $ 424 Nonperforming assets (NPAs) $ 456 $ 178 $ 72 $ 52 $ 424 Classified Assets (1) $ 4,252 $ 3,750 $ 3,842 $ 3,877 $ 4,574 Net loan charge offs (recoveries) $ (6 ) $ (3 ) $ (88 ) $ (4 ) $ (31 ) ACL as a percentage of net loans 1.31 % 1.35 % 1.39 % 1.38 % 1.39 % ACL as a percentage of NPLs 1511.40 % 3869.10 % 9561.11 % 12819.23 % 1492.45 % Net charge offs (recoveries) to average loans 0.00 % 0.00 % -0.02 % 0.00 % -0.01 % Net NPLs as a percentage of total loans 0.09 % 0.03 % 0.01 % 0.01 % 0.09 % Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets 0.06 % 0.02 % 0.10 % 0.01 % 0.05 % Classified Asset Ratio (2) 4.89 % 4.42 % 4.65 % 4.81 % 5.81 % Past due as a percentage of total loans 0.12 % 0.12 % 0.06 % 0.19 % 0.13 % Off-balance sheet figures Off-balance sheet demand deposits (3) $ – $ – $ – $ 18,976 $ 60,588 Unused credit commitments $ 103,163 $ 97,111 $ 85,390 $ 89,680 $ 85,880 Trust assets under management (AUM) $ 219,268 $ 222,880 $ 219,731 $ 215,736 $ 193,448 Oregon Pacific Wealth Management AUM $ 140,153 $ 141,990 $ 133,138 $ 117,549 $ 116,193 End of period balances Total securities $ 176,593 $ 181,530 $ 195,647 $ 195,881 $ 188,366 Total short term deposits $ 11,216 $ 22,967 $ 41,931 $ 39,863 $ 97,840 Total loans net of allowance $ 518,339 $ 503,377 $ 486,596 $ 476,313 $ 450,299 Total earning assets $ 715,273 $ 716,793 $ 733,090 $ 720,712 $ 744,786 Total assets $ 752,488 $ 752,804 $ 764,489 $ 754,182 $ 780,711 Total noninterest bearing deposits $ 160,272 $ 159,184 $ 166,409 $ 180,589 $ 195,536 Total deposits $ 669,917 $ 677,672 $ 690,046 $ 682,869 $ 712,710 Average balances Total securities $ 180,344 $ 190,818 $ 196,060 $ 192,348 $ 186,535 Total short term deposits $ 27,510 $ 24,616 $ 35,240 $ 68,808 $ 57,557 Total loans net of allowance $ 508,385 $ 498,069 $ 480,046 $ 459,440 $ 436,522 Total earning assets $ 725,179 $ 722,420 $ 720,003 $ 728,980 $ 688,723 Total assets $ 759,592 $ 751,845 $ 752,094 $ 761,361 $ 720,465 Total noninterest bearing deposits $ 163,669 $ 154,949 $ 167,863 $ 178,226 $ 191,292 Total deposits $ 681,749 $ 675,954 $ 678,528 $ 692,412 $ 648,827 (1) Classified assets is defined as the sum of all loan-related contingent liabilities and loans internally graded substandard or worse, impaired loans (net of government guarantees), adversely classified securities, and other real estate owned. (2) Classified asset ratio is defined as the sum of all loan-related contingent liabilities and loans internally graded substandard or worse, impaired loans (net of government guarantees), adversely classified securities, and other real estate owned, divided by bank Tier 1 capital, plus the allowance for loan losses. (3) Deposits sold through IntraFi Network Deposits Insured Cash Sweep (ICS) program

