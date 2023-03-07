Orange Label Launches New Website Aimed at Wellness Brands

Orange County’s Longest-Standing Privately Held Marketing Agency Repositions for Growth

COSTA MESA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#adagency–Response marketing agency Orange Label is putting its 50+ years of experience in marketing and advertising to good use and partnering with wellness brands that foster physical, emotional, social and even financial well-being. IBM Research finds that 4 in 5 consumers consider sustainability and wellness factors when choosing brands.* The agency’s newly launched website is a reflection of Orange Label’s dedication and mission to create compelling marketing for brands that are tackling this issue, like their clients, including better-for-you brand Nékter Juice Bar and 100% Kona Coffee brand Greenwell Farms.

“Our agency has always evolved to meet marketplace demands. We have a track record of working with national healthcare and retail brands that improve the lives of the people they touch. It’s in this space of helping others grow that inspires our team the most and it’s the area we can make the biggest impact. Focusing on wellness brands is a natural evolution for Orange Label,” Orange Label President Rochelle Reiter says.

Orange Label works with a variety of brands within the greater wellness space, including multi-location healthcare providers, physicians, personal care and beauty; healthy eating, nutrition and weight loss; wellness tourism; traditional, complementary and preventative medicine; wellness real estate; mental wellness; spas and mineral springs; sustainability; fitness and workplace wellness.

“We’re here to show that you don’t have to be conventionally known for wellness to become a leader in that space. What it takes is the courage to put your target audience and their well-being first,” Orange Label CEO Wes Phillips explains.

Orange Label offers six areas of expertise specifically designed to generate engagement, build industry leadership and create long-term brand value. These categories include strategy, media, social media, content, data analytics and design, as well as their tried-and-true, four-step Orange Label Approach™ that utilizes first-party research and data to create customized marketing strategies.

ABOUT ORANGE LABEL

Orange Label is an award-winning response marketing agency that delivers wow creative, a stellar experience and better results through data-driven, creative marketing. Partnering with wellness brands that grow when their customers do, key clients include Nékter Juice Bar, Greenwell Farms, Southland Credit Union, South Bay International, Great West Produce and Del Monte Shopping Center. For more information, visit orangelabeladvertising.com.

*Source: IBM – Research Insights PDF: Consumers want it all: Hybrid shopping, sustainability, and purpose-driven brands; January 2022 Consumers Want It All PDF

