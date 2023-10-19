Ontrak Health Achieves $750 Per Member Per Month (PMPM) Cost Savings for Prominent Health Plan’s Medicaid Members with WholeHealth+ Program

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ontrak Health (NASDAQ: OTRK), a leading AI-powered and telehealth-enabled healthcare company, is proud to announce the promising results of a formal evaluation conducted on the Ontrak WholeHealth+ program. The evaluation aimed to assess the program’s impact on one of its health plan customer’s Medicaid members’ medical costs, and the preliminary findings are encouraging and validates the impact of our program to our customers.





Key Findings from the Evaluation:

Preliminary results of the 36-month retrospective observational study have shown statistically significant savings of all-cause medical costs over 24 months of $750 PMPM (P<0.001) among our treated group compared with matched controls. This outcome underscores the remarkable effectiveness of the WholeHealth+ program in reducing healthcare expenditures while improving patient outcomes. It also adds results for Medicaid members in addition to previously measured Medicare and Commercial member savings of $485 PMPM as part of Ontrak Health’s independently validated 2021 Treatment Effect Study.

Katie Lord, Vice President of Program Analytics and Outcomes at Ontrak Health, emphasized the significance of these results, stating, “Our commitment to evidence-based solutions and data-driven insights has led to this encouraging result. The statistically significant savings in all-cause medical costs for Medicaid members enrolled in the WholeHealth+ program are a continuation of positive results we saw in our Medicare and Commercial members.”

The WholeHealth+ program, which was applied to Medicaid members from a prominent existing health plan customer, is designed around four fundamental steps:

Identification: Medicaid members in need of specialized care are identified using advanced data analytics and risk assessment tools. Outreach: Once identified, members are proactively engaged and offered personalized support to address their unique health needs. Engagement: Evidence-based coaching interventions are implemented, tailored to each member’s specific circumstances, ensuring the most effective care is delivered, including behavioral health provider visits as needed. Monitoring and Support: Continuous monitoring and data-driven insights empower members to take control of their health while receiving ongoing support from a dedicated care team.

Brandon LaVerne, CEO of Ontrak Health, affirmed the effectiveness of the WholeHealth+ approach, stating, “These results represent a validation of our commitment to delivering innovative healthcare solutions that help improve the health and save the lives of as many people as possible. We are immensely proud of the impact the WholeHealth+ program has made, not only in improving the well-being of Medicaid members, but also in reducing the financial burden on the healthcare system. We look forward to the opportunity to continue measuring additional results in the near future.”

To learn more about Ontrak Health visit ontrakhealth.com

About Ontrak, Inc.

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTRK) is a leading AI and telehealth-enabled healthcare company, whose mission is to help improve the health and save the lives of as many people as possible. Ontrak identifies, engages, activates, and provides care pathways to treatment for the most vulnerable members of the behavioral health population who would otherwise fall through the cracks of the healthcare system. We engage individuals with anxiety, depression, substance use disorder and chronic disease through personalized care coaching and customized care pathways that help them receive the treatment and advocacy they need, despite the socio-economic, medical and health system barriers that exacerbate the severity of their comorbid illnesses. The company’s integrated intervention platform uses AI, predictive analytics and digital interfaces combined with dozens of care coach engagements to deliver improved member health, better healthcare system utilization, and durable outcomes and savings to healthcare payors.

Contacts

Jaime Prieto



[email protected]