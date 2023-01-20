OneStream Adds Tennis Pro Caroline Garcia as Global Brand Ambassador

French tennis pro joins a roster of brand ambassadors committed to excellence and high performance

BIRMINGHAM, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–OneStream, a leader in corporate performance management (CPM) solutions for the world’s leading enterprises, today announced a brand ambassador sponsorship with French tennis pro Caroline Garcia. Garcia joins PGA TOUR golfer Sepp Straka, LPGA golfer Sophia Popov and British Touring Car Championship driver Nic Hamilton as ambassadors for the OneStream brand.

Garcia is a two-time major doubles champion, winning the French Open women’s doubles titles in 2016 and 2022. She has a career high ranking of world No. 4 in singles and world No. 2 in doubles. Garcia has won 10 WTA Tour singles titles including three at the WTA 1000 level, and she just recently took the crown at the 2022 WTA Finals. Since 2013, Garcia has consistently represented France in the Billie Jean King Cup and she played an integral role in the team’s 2019 title.

“We are honored to welcome Caroline Garcia to the OneStream global ambassador team,” said Dave Kasabian, Chief Marketing Officer at OneStream. “Caroline’s commitment to excellence both on and off of the court resonates with our values and culture. Her high performance is a testament to her passion and dedication to her craft. Caroline’s inspirational journey shows that with determination and the support of a trusted team we can overcome the challenges we face on the road to sustained success. I look forward to watching Caroline compete this week in the Australian Open and many other events in 2023 and beyond.”

“I always challenge myself to find ways to analyze and learn from each match and apply those insights to my next match,” said Garcia. “OneStream shares a similar vision by providing their customers with insights they can trust to make confident business decisions faster. In different ways, we both use learned insights to impact future performance and I think it’s an exceptional fit to partner together.”

As part of the partnership, Garcia will wear the OneStream logo on her apparel as she competes in the Australian Open this week. For more information about OneStream and the Brand Ambassadors program, visit: https://onestreamsoftware.com/brand-ambassadors/.

About OneStream Software

OneStream Software provides a market-leading intelligent finance platform that reduces the complexity of financial operations. OneStream unleashes the power of finance by unifying corporate performance management (CPM) processes such as planning, financial close & consolidation, reporting and analytics through a single, extensible solution. We empower the enterprise with financial and operational insights to support faster and more informed decision-making. All in a cloud platform designed to continually evolve and scale with your organization.

OneStream is an independent software company with over 1,100 customers, 230 implementation partners and nearly 1,300 employees. Our primary mission is to deliver 100% customer success. To learn more, visit www.onestream.com.

