OneLegacy Partners with Social Media Stars at VidCon to Inspire Young Minds About the Importance of Organ, Eye and Tissue Donation

OneLegacy will Offer Interactive Booth at VidCon from June 22, to June 24 in Anaheim, Calif.

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–OneLegacy, the country’s largest organ procurement organization that serves seven counties in Southern California, announced today that it will be present at VidCon, an annual convention for digital creators, social media fans, executives and online brands. The VidCon booth activation will include a series of games and activities for younger audiences to enjoy, while learning about the importance of saying “YES” to organ, eye and tissue donation.

Internet sensations Pitbikeji, Cnova, and nail artist JniahNailz will headline the OneLegacy booth, accompanied by OneLegacy staff and volunteers for a star-studded booth activation, full of fun games, photo booth opportunities, amazing raffle prizes and free nail art for all attendees.

“We are excited to participate in VidCon for the first time this year,” said E’Tiffany Jones, Communications Manager at OneLegacy. “This is the ultimate event to reach out to younger audiences, and we aim to connect with youth in a fun and interactive manner, while simultaneously raising awareness about the importance of donation and its impact on those awaiting lifesaving transplants. We strongly believe that instilling this awareness at an early age is vital to ensure more lives can be saved through donation.”

From Thursday, June 22, through Saturday, June 24, the OneLegacy booth will offer exciting games and giveaways lined up throughout the convention. These activities include:

A customized dance prize wheel to challenge visitors to practice a “fire” dance move with Cnova, in order to win fun prizes.

A plinko game area and crazy games corner with Pitbike.Ji, for young attendees to be challenged to play plinko and do extreme bottle flips with customized OneLegacy bottles.

Free custom-made nails and OneLegacy-inspired nail decals by Jniah’s Nails.

The launch of OneLegacy’s MythBusters-style podcast, “Connecting the Dots,” where young and hip hosts will address common misconceptions surrounding donation and transplantation.

The OneLegacy booth will be located on Exhibitor Row between the ASPCA and Karl Jacobs booths, and in front of the Inflatable Mini Golf and VidCon Lawn Games. Visitors and influencers are welcome to visit OneLegacy’s booth to meet digital creators, take great photos with a cool background, learn about donation and win amazing prizes.

To learn more about how to register as an organ, eye and tissue donor, visit www.onelegacy.org/register. Don’t forget to like and follow our social media channels on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

