One Park, Endless Possibilities: MacKenzie Unveils New Branding for the Presidio of San Francisco

Creative agency develops bold look for one of the nation’s most visited national park sites

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BayArea–MacKenzie, an award-winning San Francisco-based marketing communications agency, today unveiled a new brand for the Presidio, San Francisco’s iconic national park site. The new “look” reflects the park’s historical significance, transformative spirit, and myriad experiences, destinations and offerings for visitors, residents and tenants.





MacKenzie led the brand development in close collaboration with the Presidio Trust, the federal agency that stewards the Presidio in partnership with the National Park Service and with support from the Golden Gate National Parks Conservancy. Spanning 1,500 acres next to the Golden Gate Bridge, the Presidio is among the most biologically diverse parks in America with breathtaking views of the bay, Marin Headlands and Pacific Ocean. Historically a home to native peoples and a military post under three flags, its facilities have been reinvented as museums, restaurants, hotels, homes, and offices. Today, the Trust sustains the park by leasing residences and workplaces and offering a variety of visitor amenities.

“The Presidio is truly a one-of-a-kind destination, offering nature, escape, recreation and history – all in San Francisco’s backyard,” said Daniel Hutson, executive vice president of MacKenzie. “We were honored to work with the Presidio Trust to create a memorable brand that connects with diverse audiences, inspires exploration, and showcases the park as a majestic place with endless possibilities.”

Following a discovery process that included visitor research and interviews with internal stakeholders, MacKenzie developed a comprehensive brand strategy that included refined messaging and a new brand architecture. This first phase provided the framework for positioning the Presidio and telling its unique story.

In the next phase, a cohesive visual identity was designed to unite the Presidio’s many attractions and entities and to reinforce its brand promise of delivering surprising national park experiences to all.

The identity includes a new logo system and custom font combining bold and modern touches with a classic style inspired by vintage national park signs and WPA-era posters – aligned with the National Park Service brand while also paying tribute to the Presidio’s unique, innovative approach and commitment to preservation. Additionally, a fresh color palette and whimsical graphic system incorporate the many awe-inspiring natural and architectural elements of the park.

“The Presidio is a place forever in the making, sustained by the community it serves,” said Diana Simmons, chief operating officer for the Presidio Trust. “As we move into the future, our new brand will support our evolution as an urban national park site and our values of public service and stewardship while also reflecting our complex history.”

The Presidio Trust and its partners have begun implementing the visual identity and will continue to activate the new branding in communications and across the national park site’s signage, vehicles, merchandise and more.

About MacKenzie

MacKenzie is an award-winning, independent marketing communications agency based in San Francisco with a reputation for building reputations. Our team is comprised of strategic marketers and creative communicators skilled at driving conversations and brand engagement. In 2023, MacKenzie will celebrate 40 years in business. Learn more at mackenziesf.com.

Contacts

Daniel Hutson



Executive Vice President



MacKenzie

daniel@mackenziesf.com

Phil Bergman



Director of Media Relations



MacKenzie

phil@mackenziesf.com