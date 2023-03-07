ONE Media Congratulates Avanci on the Formation of ATSC 3.0 Patent Licensing Platform

Multiple Company Participation in Avanci Broadcast Paves the Way for Simplified and Efficient NextGen TV Deployment

HUNT VALLEY, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ONE Media, LLC, a subsidiary of Sinclair Broadcast Group (Nasdaq: SBGI), applauds the formation of the Avanci Broadcast Licensing Platform for ATSC 3.0-related patents, www.avanci.com/broadcast. The platform will dramatically simplify the efficient licensing of this new mobile broadcast technology in millions of receiver devices, easing the distribution and deployment process.

Joint patent licensing platforms provide for a consortium of companies agreeing to combine related intellectual property and offer “one-stop licensing” to vendors that want to include the technology in their equipment for sale to the public. Avanci, a pioneer in the formation and management of these types of platforms, has orchestrated an efficient process permitting like-minded companies to establish uniform and reasonable royalty rates for patents needed to implement this wireless IP technology.

ATSC 3.0 – NextGen Broadcasting – is an ideal candidate for such joint licensing. Multiple companies have “standard essential patents” necessary for manufacturers and vendors to offer the associated advanced services in their equipment.

ATSC 3.0 significantly improves digital broadcasting and, importantly, paves the way for both enhanced traditional television and new mobile data services to be provided in concert with 5G telecommunications delivery systems. Developed by the Advanced Television Systems Committee, the ATSC 3.0 standard has been adopted in several countries including notably the United States and the Republic of Korea. It is under consideration in several other countries, as well. The suite of voluntary technical standards and recommended practices represents significant enhancements from the original ATSC 1.0 standard first adopted in 1996.

The IP-based standard, incorporates remarkable new capabilities to:

Enhance quality for audio and video services;

Provide robust mobile reception on a wide range of devices;

Improve spectrum efficiency;

Provide resilient advanced emergency information;

Personalize features and services; and,

Enable integrated web-based interactive services.

Jerald Fritz, Executive Vice President of ONE Media noted that, “The ability to offer this remarkable technology to consumer equipment manufacturers in a simple, all-encompassing license, should ease the process of deploying new receiver products to consumers worldwide. We congratulate Avanci for helping shepherd several leading international organizations toward this common goal.”

