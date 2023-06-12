One Equity Partners to Acquire MSQ Partners, a Marketing & Digital Transformation Group

Platform to Build International Agency Player Focused on Creatively-Led, Data-Driven, Tech-Enabled Creative Services and Marketing Solutions

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#marketing—One Equity Partners (“OEP”), a middle market private equity firm, today announced it has acquired next generation creative and technology agency group MSQ Partners (“MSQ” or “the Group”). The acquisition will serve as a platform for further consolidation within the tech-enabled marketing solutions and digital transformation sector.

Founded in 2011 through a management buyout and headquartered in London, MSQ combines best in class tech and creative capabilities into one multi-disciplinary offering to deliver marketing solutions across the full range of a client’s C-suite priorities or through engaging specialist standalone services through its 11 agencies. With over 1,200 employees across 13 worldwide offices, its client base spans several industry sectors, including telecom, financial services, pharmaceuticals, consumer products, and food and beverage, helping them to attract and retain customers.

“We are pleased to partner with MSQ to support the Group in its goal of becoming an international digital transformation champion and a leading technology-based creative services and marketing solutions provider,” said Dr. Joerg Zirener, Senior Managing Director, One Equity Partners. “MSQ is well-positioned to benefit from strong industry dynamics as customers engage more with businesses via digital channels and market dynamics reshape the advertising and marketing industry.”

OEP has an established track record of partnership with IT service and digital transformation businesses, where the firm applies industry expertise to lead transformational acquisitions and organic growth investments to drive growth in technological capability, geographic presence, and market share. In Europe, OEP’s track record includes investments and transformational combinations like Crayon, Engineering Ingegneria, Enthus, Kirey Group, Lutech, and VASS.

“OEP will leverage its deep industry expertise and strong network in the digital sector across Europe and the US to scale the business,” said Tim Borneck, Vice President, One Equity Partners. “We believe that through operational expertise and M&A, MSQ can continue to grow as a business and increase cross-selling opportunities among clients to become a differentiated platform in the space.”

“One Equity Partners is the perfect investment partner for us as we seek to scale MSQ further and expand the Group’s market presence and geographic reach,” said Peter Reid, CEO of MSQ. “Additional resources provided by OEP’s expertise across the technology sector will allow us to build on our digital transformation and tech-enabled marketing and creative solutions foundations as large brands seek to further understand the customer journey and enhance the customer experience.”

About One Equity Partners

One Equity Partners (“OEP”) is a middle market private equity firm focused on the industrial, healthcare, and technology sectors in North America and Europe. The firm seeks to build market-leading companies by identifying and executing transformative business combinations. OEP is a trusted partner with a differentiated investment process, a broad and senior team, and an established track record generating long-term value for its partners. Since 2001, the firm has completed more than 300 transactions worldwide. OEP, founded in 2001, spun out of JP Morgan in 2015. The firm has offices in New York, Chicago, Frankfurt and Amsterdam. For more information, please visit www.oneequity.com.

About MSQ

MSQ Partners is an international group of creative agencies working for many of the world’s leading and emerging brands. The Company offers a broad range of marketing communications and related digital transformation and creative service offerings for consumer and B2B businesses, such as advertising, public relations, design, brand strategy, direct digital marketing and research. Learn more at www.msqpartners.com

Contacts

Media

Thomas Zadvydas



Stanton



646-502-3538



Tzadvydas@stantonprm.com