Once Rumored, Now Real: Torchy’s Tacos Offers Exclusive Gold Card in Annual Holiday Gift Card Celebration

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Torchy’s Tacos is inviting Taco Junkies everywhere to turn their naughty into nice with their annual Holiday Gift Card Celebration, including an exclusive nationwide first-time offer!









Starting on November 13th, Torchy’s Tacos is launching their Holiday Gift Card Celebration, the annual promotion that allows gifters to rack up serious Taco Cash Bonus Cards. This year, the celebration will also include the opportunity to receive a highly coveted Torchy’s Tacos Gold Card, which grants its cardholder one free full order of award-winning Green Chile Queso alongside an in-store purchase until December 31st, 2024.

Rumors have swirled for all of Torchy’s Tacos 17 years of Damn Good about a secret Gold Queso Card granted only to elite super-fans deemed worthy. Now, the Gold Card is very real and yours for the taking while limited supplies last.

Here’s how the Torchy’s Tacos Holiday Gift Card Celebration works:

Treat Yourself First: Spend $25 on gift cards and receive a $5 Taco Cash Bonus Card, perfect for stocking stuffers or a treat for yourself. All Taco Cash Bonus Cards are valid for usage from January 1st, 2024 through March 31st, 2024.

Spend $25 on gift cards and receive a $5 Taco Cash Bonus Card, perfect for stocking stuffers or a treat for yourself. All Taco Cash Bonus Cards are valid for usage from January 1st, 2024 through March 31st, 2024. Bigger Spend, Bigger Reward: For every $100 spent on gift cards, you’ll receive $25 in Taco Cash Bonus Cards.

For every $100 spent on gift cards, you’ll receive $25 in Taco Cash Bonus Cards. The Gift that Keeps on Giving, Torchy: For every $250 spent on gift cards, you’ll earn the sought-after Torchy’s Tacos Gold Card, entitling the card holder to enjoy a full order of award-winning Green Chile Queso alongside an in-store purchase until December 31st, 2024.

Gift card amounts are allowed to be split across multiple cards, with the total transaction amount determining the rewards received. (For example, (2) $50 gift cards = $100 total = (5) $5 Taco Cash Bonus Cards).

However, Torchy’s Tacos suggests not putting off your holiday shopping until the last minute. Each of the 117 Torchy’s Tacos locations across the country have only received an equal, yet finite amount of Gold Cards. Once they’re gone, they’re gone!

For more information on our Holiday Gift Card promotion including terms and conditions, The Queso Gold Card, and to find your nearest Torchy’s location, visit www.torchystacos.com.

Happy Holidays from Torchy’s Tacos!

Contacts

Morgan Hendrix, Brand Marketing & Partnerships



[email protected]

www.torchystacos.com