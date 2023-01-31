On3 Launches On3 OS, a Business Unit Focused on Products and Services for Athletes, Schools, and Brands

NASHVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–On3, a leader in college sports media and data, today announced the formation of On3 OS, the company’s enterprise division focused on products, services and events for athletes, schools, collectives, and brands in the $20 billion college sports industry.

The initial focus of On3 OS is continuing to solve for athlete value through the company’s On3 NIL Valuation, the industry’s leading index that sets high school and college athletes’ projected annual NIL value which is being used by athletes, collectives and brands as the guiding valuation for NIL deals.

On3 OS recently launched the On3 Athlete Network, an interactive platform allowing athletes to understand their respective NIL value and capitalize on additional revenue opportunities. Future On3 data-driven products and services will focus on the macro trends and business models of college athlete marketing, including roster management, media rights and a deeper understanding of the dynamic business environment of college sports.

Additionally, On3 OS is expanding its leading NIL media brand (On3 NIL) into full media coverage around the business of college sports with an expanded staff of veteran reporters. This business media arm will launch new shows, podcasts, newsletters and events covering the key topics of college sports business targeting the industry’s thought leaders.

“The vision for On3 was to not only build a strong media focus on college sports but to use technology, data, and three decades of relationships to provide insight and products into the business of college sports,” said Shannon Terry, Founder, and CEO of On3. “There has never been a more dynamic time in college sports, and we are poised to serve athletes, universities, collectives, and brands.”

On3 also announced that Jeff Cravens has been hired as President of On3. Cravens will oversee day-to-day operations for the On3 OS.

Cravens has more than 20 years of digital sports business experience. He most recently served as CEO of GoFan, the country’s largest high school sports digital ticketing platform. He has also led successful business growth initiatives at beRecruited, a high school athlete recruiting platform, and the Official College Sports Network, the first network of Official Athletic Sites.

“Jeff brings broad business experience to On3,” said Terry. “He’s had repeated success of collaboratively setting strategy and aligning operational resources to achieve success. We are building something dynamic and assembling a team that can create value for our customers.”

Previously, On3 had announced the hiring of Grant Frerking as Director of On3 Athlete Network Development. Frerking started with On3 OS after completing his eligibility at the University of Tennessee at the Capital One Orange Bowl.

About On3



On3 is a leader in college sports, delivering trusted news, analysis, data, and insights to fans, athletes, schools, and brands. The company helps connect these communities across the college sports ecosystem via a media platform, technology solutions, and partnerships that engage fans, help athletes make more informed decisions, and assist schools and brands in better managing their resources and opportunities. On3 was founded by Shannon B. Terry, who has 25+ years experience in sports and entertainment media. Terry previously founded 247Sports (acquired by CBS Sports), Pop Culture Media (acquired by CBS Interactive), and co-founded Rivals.com (acquired by Yahoo!). To learn more, visit On3.com/about.

Contacts

matt_pignatella@dkcnews.com