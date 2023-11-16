ON24 Sweeps the TrustRadius “Best of Awards” in 2023

Based on reviews from customers, business stakeholders and decision-makers, ON24 tops every TrustRadius “Best of Awards”

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ON24 (NYSE: ONTF), a leading digital engagement platform for B2B sales and marketing, today announced that TrustRadius has named it as a winner of all three of its annual “Best of Awards” categories based on customer reviews in 2023. Joining recent industry recognitions, ON24 has proven to be a platform that enterprises rely on to drive digital engagement, data-driven insights, ongoing pipeline and revenue growth.





“Our customers’ success is at the center of our innovation and we are thrilled to receive this recognition as a testament to our dedication,” said Callan Young, CMO, ON24. “By combining our leading platform capabilities, AI-powered differentiation and decades of expertise, we are proud to provide our customers with the platform and partnership they need to move their business forward.”

Consistently ranked as a top platform by customers on TrustRadius, ON24 was once again named a leader across every “Best of Awards” category in Event Management, including:

Best Feature Set : ON24 provides a single platform for enterprises to create a broad portfolio of digital experiences that drive deep audience engagement, generate first-party data, fuel AI-generated content and seamlessly integrate with marketing automation, CRM, and other systems.

: ON24 provides a single platform for enterprises to create a broad portfolio of digital experiences that drive deep audience engagement, generate first-party data, fuel AI-generated content and seamlessly integrate with marketing automation, CRM, and other systems. Best Value for the Price : As a holistic platform purpose-built for digital engagement, enterprises can power their mission-critical go-to-market use cases and consolidate point solutions onto the ON24 platform, achieving cost-efficient ROI.

: As a holistic platform purpose-built for digital engagement, enterprises can power their mission-critical go-to-market use cases and consolidate point solutions onto the ON24 platform, achieving cost-efficient ROI. Best Relationship: With 24/7 support across the globe and a dedicated customer success team, ON24 provides reassurance and reliability for enterprise-wide adoption and results.

“ON24 has secured all three Best of Awards in Event Management,” announced Megan Headley, VP of Research at TrustRadius. “This notable recognition is grounded in direct feedback from satisfied customers, who commend ON24 for its exceptional feature set, consistent delivery on sales and marketing promises, and the exceptional value it brings to the world of event management.”

To learn more about how customers realize success with ON24, register for the company’s annual showcase of the top-performing webinars and virtual events in 2023.

About TrustRadius

TrustRadius delivers the most credible technology decisioning platform, helping buyers confidently make decisions with comprehensive, vetted product information and customer-generated content. Technology providers are empowered to tell their unique stories, engage high-intent buyers, and gain customer insights. Founded by successful entrepreneurs and headquartered in the technology hub of Austin, Texas, TrustRadius is backed by Mayfield Fund, LiveOak Venture Partners, and Next Coast Ventures.

About ON24

ON24 is on a mission to re-imagine how companies engage, understand and build relationships with their audience in a digital world. Through our leading sales and marketing platform for digital engagement, powered by generative AI, businesses use our portfolio of webinar, virtual event and content experiences to drive engagement and generate first-party data, delivering revenue growth across the enterprise – from demand generation to customer success to partner enablement.

ON24 powers digital engagement for industry-leading customers worldwide, including 3 of the 5 largest global technology companies, 3 of the 6 largest US banks, 3 of the 5 largest global healthcare companies, and 3 of the 5 largest global industrial manufacturers, enabling organizations to reach millions of professionals a month for billions of engagement minutes per year with all the first-party data being captured, generated and integrated from one place. ON24 is headquartered in San Francisco with global offices in North America, EMEA, and APAC. For more information, visit www.ON24.com.

