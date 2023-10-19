ON24 Ranked Top Platform for Driving ROI by Research In Action

Based on research from 1,500 marketers, ON24 is named the global leader in the Research In Action Vendor Selection Matrix

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–According to a recent report by Research In Action, 79% of marketers say that achieving ROI from digital events is a challenge. To close this gap, ON24 (NYSE: ONTF), a leading digital engagement platform for B2B sales and marketing, has developed innovative capabilities to enable enterprises to drive cost-effective revenue growth, earning the title of global leader in Research In Action’s Vendor Selection Matrix for Marketing Event Management.





“Marketing ROI is achieved not by one-off tactics; it’s about having a well-rounded, integrated engagement strategy. That’s why we’ve built a platform that keeps engagement going after an event ends, helping our customers drive continuous insights and results,” said Callan Young, CMO, ON24. “We’re thrilled to be recognized by Research In Action as marketers’ global leading platform and our dedication to delivering innovation that fuels our customers’ success is stronger than ever.”

The ON24 platform tops the list for both strategy and execution, excelling across key criteria that include:

“Marketing event management (MEM) is now more about Marketing than Events. When we asked about the top two priority investments in MEM, the buyers wanted more cost-efficient events, and after that scalability for large virtual events, video streaming capabilities and content experience as the next priorities,” said Peter O’Neill, Research Director for Marketing Automation, Research In Action GmbH. “The latter two priorities reflect a significant change for MEM software as it moves from being a project spend item to a more strategic investment.”

To see why ON24 is ranked the global leader by 1,500+ marketers, read the Research In Action report here.

About the RIA report

Research In Action conducted interviews with 1,500 business managers responsible for budgets in global enterprises for this comprehensive report. The Vendor Selection Matrix report serves as a valuable guide to the latest trends in marketing event management, spotlighting the top vendors as perceived by the market in 2023.

About ON24

ON24 is on a mission to re-imagine how companies engage, understand and build relationships with their audience in a digital world. Through our leading sales and marketing platform for digital engagement, powered by generative AI, businesses use our portfolio of webinar, virtual event and content experiences to drive engagement and generate first-party data, delivering revenue growth across the enterprise – from demand generation to customer success to partner enablement.

ON24 powers digital engagement for industry-leading customers worldwide, including 3 of the 5 largest global technology companies, 3 of the 6 largest US banks, 3 of the 5 largest global healthcare companies, and 3 of the 5 largest global industrial manufacturers, enabling organizations to reach millions of professionals a month for billions of engagement minutes per year with all the first-party data being captured, generated and integrated from one place. ON24 is headquartered in San Francisco with global offices in North America, EMEA, and APAC. For more information, visit www.ON24.com.

