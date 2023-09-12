ON24 Celebrates 2023 Winners of the Digital Engagement Excellence Awards

Microsoft, Tata Consulting, WellMed, and others were recognized by ON24 for creating experiences that drive continuous ROI

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–By 2025, Gartner expects 80% of B2B sales interactions between suppliers and buyers to occur in digital channels. Companies at the helm of this go-to-market transformation were awarded by ON24 (NYSE: ONTF), a leading digital engagement platform powered by a generative AI engine, that helps enterprises create engaging experiences, generate data-driven insights and drive pipeline and revenue growth while supporting compliance, at their conference, The ON24 Experience.





“At ON24, our platform’s innovation is completely focused on helping our customers use the power of digital engagement, first-party data, personalization and generative AI to advance their go-to-market success,” said Callan Young, Chief Marketing Officer, ON24. “We are proud to partner with leading brands to help shape the future of industries by enabling enterprises to drive digital transformation and realize tangible business outcomes.”

The following ON24 customers were recognized for having a top-performing integrated digital engagement strategy powered by the ON24 platform:

Microsoft , an American technology company that enables digital transformation, improves lead quality and conversion rates by feeding ON24 engagement data to their CRM and Marketing Automation Platforms.

, an American technology company that enables digital transformation, improves lead quality and conversion rates by feeding ON24 engagement data to their CRM and Marketing Automation Platforms. National Association for Continuing Education (NACE) , a non-profit for college career services and recruiting practitioners, scaled professional certifications by 4X and saved $300,000 annually by providing a one-stop-shop for continuing education content through an always-on multimedia content hub.

, a non-profit for college career services and recruiting practitioners, scaled professional certifications by 4X and saved $300,000 annually by providing a one-stop-shop for continuing education content through an always-on multimedia content hub. Paycor , an HR software company, achieved $4.5 million in bookings and a 10% conversion rate to new sales opportunities by delivering an interactive and immersive virtual event journey.

, an HR software company, achieved $4.5 million in bookings and a 10% conversion rate to new sales opportunities by delivering an interactive and immersive virtual event journey. Tata Consulting , an Indian multinational information technology services and consulting company, boosted brand awareness, shared thought leadership and generated thousands of new leads through an integrated global campaign.

, an Indian multinational information technology services and consulting company, boosted brand awareness, shared thought leadership and generated thousands of new leads through an integrated global campaign. WellMed , a healthcare delivery company, re-imagined member enrollment by creating an impactful content hub that increased member engagement and retention and provided resources to help them make healthier lifestyle choices – all in one platform.

, a healthcare delivery company, re-imagined member enrollment by creating an impactful content hub that increased member engagement and retention and provided resources to help them make healthier lifestyle choices – all in one platform. Zywave, an insurance technology company, accelerated pipeline and delivered revenue growth by delivering personalized, account-based experiences with integrated on-demand events.

To learn more about these innovators in digital engagement, check out The ON24 Experience on-demand and read our blog.

About ON24

ON24 is on a mission to re-imagine how companies engage, understand and build relationships with their audience in a digital world. Through our leading sales and marketing platform for digital engagement, powered by generative AI, businesses use our portfolio of webinar, virtual event and content experiences to drive engagement and generate first-party data, delivering revenue growth across the enterprise – from demand generation to customer success to partner enablement.

ON24 powers digital engagement for industry-leading customers worldwide, including 3 of the 5 largest global technology companies, 3 of the 6 largest US banks, 3 of the 5 largest global healthcare companies, and 3 of the 5 largest global industrial manufacturers, enabling organizations to reach millions of professionals a month for billions of engagement minutes per year with all the first-party data being captured, generated and integrated from one place. ON24 is headquartered in San Francisco with global offices in North America, EMEA, and APAC. For more information, visit www.ON24.com.

