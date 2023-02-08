On The Border Introduces a New Seafood Menu with a Crab Fiesta

Wild-caught crab makes a splash with a Tex-Mex spin for a fresh taste and vibrant flavor.

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#crabfiesta—On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina, the world’s largest Mexican casual dining brand, today introduced new menu items featuring wild-caught crab dishes including tostadas, enchiladas, Mexican dip and more. On The Border’s Crab Fiesta menu brings its enthusiasts a pinch of bold Tex-Mex for a vibrant and fresh seafood experience.





“Our inspiration for featuring wild-caught crab is to showcase the coastal flavors of Mexico,” says Daniel Camp, senior director of culinary at On The Border. “Our guests can enjoy the diversity and richness of flavors found in Mexican cuisine for a taste of something unique and delicious.”

Crab Fiesta Highlights

NEW! Crab Tostadas – Double-stacked tostadas layered with fresh guacamole, wild-caught crab, topped with toasted corn, pico de gallo, creamy red chile sauce, pickled red onions and queso fresco.

– Double-stacked tostadas layered with fresh guacamole, wild-caught crab, topped with toasted corn, pico de gallo, creamy red chile sauce, pickled red onions and queso fresco. NEW! Stuffed Crab Enchiladas – Hand-rolled enchiladas stuffed with wild-caught crab, melted Jack cheese, topped with sour cream sauce and pico de gallo. Served with Mexican rice and black beans.

– Hand-rolled enchiladas stuffed with wild-caught crab, melted Jack cheese, topped with sour cream sauce and pico de gallo. Served with Mexican rice and black beans. NEW! Mexican Crab Dip – Wild-caught crab mixed with cheese, creamy red chile, topped with spicy avocado ranch and pickled red onions. Served with seasoned flour tortilla crisps.

During the Crab Fiesta, guests can add wild-caught crab to any entrée for $3.99. Additional featured items include the Gran Papi with 5 food favorites and a side of rice and beans. Plus, the new Skinny Manarita using Teremana Blanco Tequila.

“Our guests already love the seafood selection we have, like the Honey-Chipotle Shrimp Tacos, Dos XX Fish Tacos and Shrimp Fajitas, so the wild-caught crab takes our Bold Tex-Mex seafood menu to the next level,” says Edithann Ramey, chief marketing officer at On The Border.

New menu items start at $9.99 and are available through June 2023.

About On The Border

Founded in 1982, On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina is the world’s largest Mexican casual dining brand. Known for its award-winning margaritas, house-made salsa, and sizzling mesquite-grilled fajitas, On The Border is a fan-favorite destination for authentic, contemporary Mexican food and vibrant good times. With more than 120 restaurants in the U.S. and Asia, there’s always a fiesta waiting at On The Border. For more information, visit ontheborder.com and follow on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

