Olmstead Williams Communications Named to PRNEWS 2024 Agency Elite Top 100 List and Wins Two PRism Awards from PRSA

The firm was recognized by PRNEWS and the Public Relations Society of America for delivering results for clients

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AgencyEliteTop100–Olmstead Williams Communications (OWC), a leading Los Angeles tech public relations firm, today announced it was honored by PRNEWS and the Public Relations Society of America’s Los Angeles chapter (PRSA-LA) for their work in 2023. OWC was recognized by PRNEWS in their 2024 Agency Elite Top 100 list. The agency also won two PRism Awards from PRSA-LA in the Events & Observances and Media Relations categories for Business-to-Business campaigns.

“These recognitions are among the top honors for a public relations agency, both locally and nationally,” said OWC CEO Tracy Williams. “It is rewarding to be recognized by our peers for our creativity, persistence and commitment to PR that drives revenue and captures market share for our clients.”





OWC is listed in PRNEWS’ Agency Elite Top 100, a guide to the most innovative public relations, marketing and communications firms. OWC was recognized for its capabilities in business-to-business public relations, media relations and crisis management and brand reputation. This is the first time OWC is listed among the PRNEWS Agency Elite Top 100.

PRSA-LA awarded two PRism Awards to OWC for the agency’s campaign with The Fields Studios, the first purpose-built studio campus in Chicago. In just over a two-week lead time, OWC created a successful launch for The Fields Studios in Chicago with a topping-off ceremony. The agency delivered media coverage in every major Chicago broadcast affiliate, the city’s top newspaper, top entertainment trades and numerous placements for this new entertainment studio.

The PRSA-LA’s 59th Annual PRism Awards ceremony, recognizing excellence in public relations strategic campaigns, tactical programs, and professional merit, was held on October 26, 2023 at the Los Angeles River Center & Gardens. OWC has won 17 PRism Awards since its inception.

About Olmstead Williams Communications

Olmstead Williams Communications is a leading Los Angeles tech public relations firm with significant reputation management and thought leadership practice. The firm is well known for its message training that prepares CEOs for the national news media stage. It has a 15-year track record serving clients in fintech, healthcare tech, personal tech, medical device and pharmaceutical industry, construction and real estate tech, telecom and more. To learn more, visit www.olmsteadwilliams.com.

Contacts

Paulo Acuña



[email protected]

310.824.9000