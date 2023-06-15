Oliva Therapeutics Announces Long-Term Partnership With Rio Biopharmaceuticals

Multi-Product Supply Agreement Expands and Diversifies Company Portfolio

RIDGEWOOD, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ems–Oliva Therapeutics, LLC, a healthcare company focused on product commercialization, sales, marketing, distribution, and promotion, announced today a long-term partnership with Rio Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a subsidiary of the EMS S/A Pharma family of companies, for the exclusive North American supply and distribution rights to a multi-product portfolio.

The collaboration expands and diversifies the Oliva product portfolio while representing the first commercialization into the United States and Canadian markets for Rio Biopharmaceuticals, expanding upon the organization’s vast global presence.

“Oliva Therapeutics is excited and honored to have been selected as the exclusive partner for this unique and high-value portfolio of products,” said Oliva Therapeutics CEO Daniel Akeson. “The Rio Biopharmaceuticals team and EMS have developed an incredible global infrastructure with a thoughtful portfolio that offers quality and value.”

“Rio Biopharmaceuticals, and the EMS Pharma organization, have a tremendous history of delivering high-quality, cost-conscious pharmaceuticals throughout the world,” said Rio Biopharmaceuticals CEO Dr. Daniel Salazar. “Entering into the North American markets represents an important step in our growth and evolution, and partnering with a family-owned company in Oliva Therapeutics ensures that our culture and values are well represented.”

The portfolio anticipates initial product commercialization in 2024 followed by additional launches over the succeeding 24-months.

“This partnership creates a tremendous platform for both organizations,” said Oliva Therapeutics COO Michael Turnamian. “With the opportunity for additional future assets, Oliva is well positioned to continue growing our portfolio by supporting all dosage forms in both branded and generic spaces.”

About Oliva Therapeutics, LLC:

Oliva Therapeutics, LLC (https://olivatherapeutics.com) is a healthcare company focused on integrity and rooted in family. In an ever-changing world, Oliva aims to bring clarity and simplicity to patients, physicians, and caregivers through our high-quality products and services.

About Rio Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.:

Rio Biopharmaceuticals Inc is the US subsidiary of EMS S/A, the largest pharmaceutical company in Brazil (https://www.ems.com.br). EMS S/A currently markets over 500 generic and innovative products in Brazil and internationally. Rio will be bringing selected products from this extensive portfolio to the US market following US Food and Drug Administration Approval.

Contacts

Contact: info@olivatherapeutics.com

Contact: info@riobiopharma.com