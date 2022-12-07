Old Glory Bank Announces Code of Vets as Charitable Round-Up Partner

Account reservations are now open

Old Glory Bank is proud to announce that Code of Vets will be an official charity partner for Old Glory Bank's Charitable Round-Up program. Code of Vets is a non-profit organization that helps veterans in distress.





Old Glory Bank is the first FDIC-insured, chartered bank to openly support America, its flag, freedom, patriotism, the military, and first responders. One of the bank’s many features will be its Charitable Round-Up program in which customers have the option to round-up to the nearest dollar and contribute each time they use their Old Glory Bank cards. Code of Vets will be one of the charities that customers can select.

Code of Vets, located in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, is a tax-exempt 501(c)(3) organization founded by United States Air Force veteran Gretchen Smith in honor of her father, U.S. Army Sgt. Danny E. Smiley, a Vietnam veteran who was exposed to Agent Orange and died of PTSD at the age of 57. Code of Vets gives immediate assistance to in-crisis, at-risk and in-need veterans who have fallen through the cracks. Ninety-eight cents of every dollar donated to Code of Vets goes directly to assistance.

“We are excited to partner with a bank that will protect our funds, freedom and veterans,” Gretchen Smith explains. “Old Glory Bank is going to provide secure banking for all Americans, and their focus on mobile banking, will allow us to bring veterans back into the banking system. We have a bright future ahead of us with Old Glory Bank leading the way.”

“Old Glory Bank is honored to work with Gretchen and all of the great volunteers at Code of Vets,” states Bennett Brown, Old Glory Bank’s senior regulatory officer. “In my five decades of banking, one of our industry’s biggest challenges is finding ways to ‘bank the un-banked.’ Working with Code of Vets, we are going to identify our great veterans that have fallen out of the banking system, and work hard to get them back.”

Headquartered in Elmore City, Oklahoma, Old Glory Bank will provide best-in-class mobile banking solutions across the United States and will begin offering mobile banking services in Q1 of 2023. Old Glory Bank is currently accepting account reservations at www.oldglorybank.com.

More information about Old Glory Bank is in its Electronic Press Kit, available at https://media.oldglorybank.com and by contacting Ms. Jules Wortman, at jwortman@wortmanworks.com.

About Old Glory Bank

Old Glory Bank acquired First State Bank in Elmore City, which was established in 1903. Old Glory Bank is FDIC-insured and beginning in early 2023, will offer the best mobile banking to customers from sea to shining sea. Not a “challenger” bank, Old Glory Bank is a real bank and will be the first chartered bank to openly support America, the flag, freedom, the military, first responders, and most importantly, the hard-working people who make America great – our “Old Glory Nation.” Old Glory Bank™ was created to be your hometown bank, no matter where you call home. A banking solution for those who feel marginalized for believing in the greatness of America. Old Glory Bank was co-founded by some of the leading voices supporting freedom and love of country, including former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Dr. Ben Carson; radio and television host Larry Elder; former two-term Governor of Oklahoma, Mary Fallin-Christensen, and country music superstar, TV host, entrepreneur, and songwriter, John Rich. Old Glory Bank will never cancel law-abiding customers for their beliefs or for exercising their lawful rights. Visit www.oldglorybank.com. We Stand with You. No Matter Where You Stand. Member FDIC.

About Code of Vets

Code of Vets was founded by Air Force Veteran, Gretchen Smith. It is a 501(c)(3) and exclusively uses social media to raise awareness for veterans in distress. With more than 400,000 followers just on Twitter (they have a following on 7 other platforms as well), Code of Vets has raised $6M+ to help thousands of veterans with suicide prevention, housing, food, clothing, medical and transportation just to name a few. With only 2% operating costs, nearly every penny that comes in goes right back out to veterans. Veterans receive near immediate care/assistance upon request because of their unique platform. The inspiration for Code of Vets came from Sgt. Danny E. Smiley, Gretchen’s dad, and Airborne Angel. He was a Bronze Star Medal recipient, a 100 percent disabled Vietnam Veteran exposed to agent orange. He lost his battle with PTSD at age 57.

