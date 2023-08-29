Old El Paso™ is Huddling with the Watt Brothers to Rewrite Tailgate Playbook with Tex-Mex Lineup

Score big this football season with Old El Paso and the Watt brothers as J.J., T.J. and Derek Watt put a taco-inspired spin on “The Waterboy” in new ad spot

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Old El Paso™ is huddling with football’s hottest trio — J.J., T.J. and Derek Watt — to upgrade game day food options. While the brothers might compete over everything from who makes the best taco to who can eat the most tacos, they can all agree that there’s no better football meal than a Tex-Mex feast with Old El Paso. The Watt brothers and Old El Paso have the plays to tackle typical tailgate foods with “So. Many. Pasobilities” from Old El Paso’s versatile product roster, from seasonings and sauces to taco shells and taco kits that add a kick better than any field goal.









“My brothers and I have been eating Old El Paso products at the dinner table since we were kids, so we’re very excited to now have the opportunity to officially join the Old El Paso team,” said J.J. Watt, three-time AP Defensive Player of the Year. “Let’s be honest, who doesn’t love Tex-Mex, tacos, seasonings and sauces? We certainly do and we can’t wait to share some of our creations with football fans everywhere throughout the season.”

Watch T.J. Watt literally tackle the average game day snack while defending the finest game day food in a new Old El Paso ad spot inspired by “The Waterboy.” All three brothers meet in a commercial (view here) that riffs on the classic football comedy, which shows Old El Paso’s Tex-Mex options taking their rightful place as game day snack MVPs. The spot, directed by the original “The Waterboy” director, Frank Coraci, debuts this football season.

“People love football and people love Old El Paso — and we’re thrilled to connect the two in “Taco Boy,” an epic spot featuring legendary football players, a blockbuster movie, and even a Hollywood director,” says John Cornette, Chief Creative Officer of EP+Co, the creative agency behind the campaign and ad spot. “Communicated best by T.J. Watt when he tells Hot Dog Man, ‘I love tacos very much and now you know that,’ the work positions Old El Paso as the ultimate football food — and gives audiences a reason to believe the brand is perfect for game nights and beyond.”

The brothers are also bringing their creative and competitive taco combinations directly to fans on September 10. Join Old El Paso at a pop-up food truck, featuring each of the Watt brothers’ favorite taco options, located at the Carnegie Science Center near the Pittsburgh stadium during the first regular-season home game where tailgaters can try the Watt brothers’ favorite tacos for free. The truck will be open starting at 9 a.m. ET and serving tacos while supplies last.

This season, fans everywhere can upgrade their game day bites with a better choice — the Watt brothers’ favorite Old El Paso tacos:

The Derek: A classic soft shell flour tortilla with beef or chicken, salsa and cheese.

A classic soft shell flour tortilla with beef or chicken, salsa and cheese. The J.J.: A Stand-N-Stuff hard shell with rice, refried beans, beef, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream.

A Stand-N-Stuff hard shell with rice, refried beans, beef, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream. The T.J.: Kick up the flavor with the new Old El Paso Stacked Kit featuring hard and soft shells stacked by a layer of refried beans, beef, cheese, lettuce, tomato, spicy jalapenos and taco sauce.

Score big when making the Watt brothers’ favorite tacos and other game day foods, like dips, tortilla bowls and nachos, at home with Old El Paso. “Old El Paso innovates America’s mealtime and it’s what we’ve done since 1938. Our motto, ‘So. Many. Pasobilities’ is an open invitation to make any night Old El Paso night,” says Jenny Jonker, Old El Paso Brand Experience Manager. “Whether it’s a big occasion like game day or just an ordinary Wednesday, our kits, sauces, seasonings, tortilla pockets and more are here to open up so many Pasobilities for mealtime fun.”

For more information on the comprehensive and versatile range of Old El Paso products and recipes, please visit www.oldelpaso.com and follow @oldelpaso on Instagram and Facebook and @oldelpaso_official on TikTok.

