ODL Adds Denise Quinnette as VP of Product and Brand Management

ZEELAND, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bolstering its marketing team, ODL, Inc., a leading building products supplier of decorative and clear doorglass, entry treatments, and exterior doors, announces the hiring of Denise Quinnette as Vice President of Product and Brand Management. Quinnette will lead the company’s Product Management, Marketing Insights, and Integrated Marketing teams, overseeing product development, branding, and marketing efforts across all product lines.





Denise joins ODL with nearly 30 years of experience in roles including engineering, operations, sales, marketing, and product development. Prior to joining ODL, Quinnette held leadership positions at Honeywell, energy-storage innovator Hollingsworth & Vose, and TE Connectivity, a designer and manufacturer of sensor and connectivity solutions. Quinnette is a graduate of Purdue University, with a BS in Electrical Engineering. She also earned an MS in Manufacturing Management from GMI Engineering and Management Institute.

“Like the home construction and remodeling industries, the doorglass, exterior door, and blinds-between-glass markets are extremely dynamic, driven by superior innovation and outstanding design,” said Quinnette. “ODL is exceptionally well positioned as a leader in our industry, providing the variety of products, and the value our partners and their customers demand.”

“Denise is a well-rounded, seasoned executive who has held leadership positions in critical business units,” said Townes Parsley, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at ODL, Inc. “Her experience will evolve our approach to product development and branding, making us a more effective organization.”

About ODL, Inc.

ODL, Inc. was founded in 1945 and corporate headquarters are located in Zeeland, Michigan. Nearly 80 years later, the company offers products designed to build value into the home under the following brands: ODL, Blink Blinds + Glass, Western Reflections, Kenyon’s Glass, Verre Select, Robover, and Tru Tech Doors. Product offerings include decorative and clear doorglass; enclosed blinds; custom decorative glass for windows, doors and transoms; doorglass frames; fiberglass and steel doors; and door accessories. Products are manufactured or distributed in Zeeland, MI; Dallas, TX; Valdosta, GA; Reno, NV; Hagerstown, MD; Gallatin, TN; Grove City, OH; Matamoros, Mexico; Toronto, Montreal, Vaughan, and Calgary, Canada; Suzhou, China; and Liverpool, United Kingdom. ODL products are sold through building material dealers and home center retailers nationwide.

