Oaktree Solutions Takes Equity Stake in Los Angeles-based Talent Brand Incubator AIGH, Forms Strategic Partnership

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Global public affairs strategy firm Oaktree Solutions announced today that it has taken an equity stake in Los Angeles-based Artist International Group Holdings (AIGH), the Beverly Hills-based firm founded by talent manager David Unger specializing in identifying, funding, and developing unique consumer product and media enterprises in partnership with international celebrity talent.

Eric Bland, AIGH’s president, will continue his leadership role at AIGH alongside CEO David Unger, and will now also serve as Managing Director of Oaktree’s new Sports and Entertainment practice.

“ By bringing Oaktree and AIGH together in this strategic partnership, we will create a true full service incubation practice that will create tremendous value for our clients,” said Frank V. Carone, founder and chairman of Oaktree Solutions. “ David, Eric, and I have deep alignment on the future of sports and entertainment, and this is a classic example of the sum being greater than the parts.”

“ As I think about my career, first as an attorney and later in media, entertainment, and luxury, a common thread has been delivering value through creative ideation, often pushing against traditional grains,” said Bland. “ The alignment between David and my values at AIGH and Frank’s values at Oaktree are remarkable. We all share a global perspective on business and view the entire world as our canvas. There is no doubt we will do great things together.”

“ AIGH is thrilled to partner with Oaktree Solutions. This collaboration is a significant milestone in our mission to create brands and content with a truly global appeal,” said Unger, AIGH’s founder and CEO.

About Oaktree Solutions

Oaktree Solutions is a public affairs firm that specializes in reducing complexity to deliver strategies that work. We help our clients succeed by offering services in issue advocacy and market positioning, litigation support, crisis management, government relations strategy, business development consulting, C-suite problem-solving, and equity and sustainability consulting. You can find more information on our website.

About AIGH

Artist International Group Holdings (AIGH) is a global talent branding company specializing in incubating and accelerating consumer product, IP and media businesses alongside some of the most influential celebrity talent in the world. AIGH is uniquely positioned to capitalize on the surge of international celebrity relevance, entrepreneurial disruption and investment from the explosive revenue growth of overseas markets. AIGH is comprised of leading design, strategy and conceptual experts forming an international network of branding specialists.

