NYSE to Commence Delisting Proceedings with Respect to the Warrants of Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (DMS WS)

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”, the “Exchange”) announced today that the staff of NYSE Regulation has determined to commence proceedings to delist the warrants of Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (the “Company”), each whole warrant exercisable for one Class A ordinary share, at an exercise price of $11.50 (the “Warrants”) — ticker symbol DMS WS — from the NYSE. Trading in the Company’s Warrants will be suspended immediately. Trading in the Company’s Class A ordinary shares — ticker symbol DMS — will continue on the NYSE.

NYSE Regulation has determined that the Company’s Warrants are no longer suitable for listing based on “abnormally low” price levels, pursuant to Section 802.01D of the Listed Company Manual.

The Company has a right to a review of this determination by a Committee of the Board of Directors of the Exchange. The NYSE will apply to the Securities and Exchange Commission to delist the Warrants upon completion of all applicable procedures, including any appeal by the Company of the NYSE Regulation staff’s decision.

Contacts

Company Contact:
Investor Relations

investors@dmsgroup.com

NYSE Contact:
NYSE Communications

PublicRelations-NYSE@ice.com

The Latest

Partner News

Boost Your Sales

Meet & Learn
Portada Council System
Meetings

U.S.

LatAm
2023

Portada Live

April, 13, 2023

September 28, 2023

2023

Portada Live

April, 13, 2023

September 28, 2023

Learn More

Who is Moving Now

Popular Now