NY NOW’s Highly Anticipated Summer 2023 Market – Connecting & Inspiring Brands, Designers, and Buyers

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NY NOW, the premier wholesale event in NYC, is set to make its grand return from August 13–16 this summer at The Javits Center.

This highly anticipated multi-day event promises a larger-than-ever experience, providing brands with unparalleled opportunities to connect with buyers and supercharge their businesses. Twice per year, top buyers come to NY NOW to witness the hottest debuts, high-end designs, and must-have wares in the gift, home, and accessories industries. With three newly consolidated categories – Home, Gift & Lifestyle, and Jewelry & Accessories – NY NOW offers a perfectly curated space that tens of thousands of retailers trust for trendspotting, discovering emerging bands, and networking with industry trailblazers.

WHAT

NY NOW is all about community – bringing together brands, designers, and buyers in the retail capital of the world to make the defining connections that supercharge their businesses. With 3 core sections across 35+ product categories, NY NOW is designed to meet needs and exceed expectations both in person and online via Bulletin Wholesale, where retailers can browse and shop for their stores, and brands can get in front of the most coveted buyers. The show promises the unrivaled thrill of in-person connection and endless discovery, while NY NOW’s new wholesale platform makes ordering a breeze for thousands of buyers in attendance.

Products range from aromatherapy, pampering skincare, and wellness to designs that celebrate recycling and luxury lifestyle, to artsy stationery and the most tempting eclectic gifts, as well as hot home décor, tableware, sexual wellness, and cannabis and psychedelics. Come and check out the brands flocking to NY NOW, including some notable names like Matt & Nat, Golden Gems, Corkcicle, Swim to the Moon Jewelry, Hudson and Oak, Dad Grass, Fred & Friends, and more. Plus, check out three Bulletin Incubator spaces at the event – one per each core category section – featuring emerging wholesale brands like Tai-Lite Beauty.

WHERE

Javits Center



429 11th Avenue



New York, NY 10001

WHEN

NYC Summer Market



Dates: August 13–16, 2023 (Sunday – Wednesday)



Hours:

August 13-15 — 10:00 am to 6:00 pm

August 16 — 10:00 am to 3:00 pm

Check out some of the brands that will be exhibiting via NY NOW Online, the event’s new integrated wholesale platform.

About NY NOW + Bulletin:

NY NOW is the largest gift, home, and accessories wholesale trade show in New York, where brands, buyers, and designers gather to connect and discover. Held twice a year in NYC, America’s design capital, NY NOW and online wholesale marketplace partner, Bulletin, connect 4,000+ independent brands with 40,000+ U.S. and international buyers from independent stores, museums, department stores, bookstores, galleries, general gift shop, art & entertainment venues and many more. For more information, please visit www.nynow.com and www.bulletin.co.

About Emerald:

Emerald’s talented and experienced team grows our customers’ businesses 365 days a year through connections, content, and commerce. We expand connections that drive new business opportunities, product discovery, and relationships with over 140 annual events, matchmaking, and lead-gen services. We create content to ensure that our customers are on the cutting edge of their industries and are continually developing their skills. And we power commerce through efficient year-round buying and selling. We do all this by seamlessly integrating in-person and digital platforms and channels. Emerald is immersed in the industries we serve and committed to supporting the communities in which we operate. As true partners, we create experiences that inspire, amaze, and deliver breakthrough results. For more information, please visit www.emeraldx.com/

Contacts

LaRue Public Relations



nynow@laruepr.com



732.667.7777