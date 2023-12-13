NY NOW Launches Emerging Fine Jewelry Designer Incubator

Mentorship, Guidance & Community Support to Shepherd Next Generation of Design Talent

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NY NOW, the leading gift, home, jewelry and accessories trade marketplace, is pleased to announce its first ever Emerging Fine Jewelry Designer (EFJD) Incubator. Developed to support emerging fine jewelry designers as they make their foray onto the international scene, the initiative leverages the strength of Luxury Lifestyle and the momentum this newly enhanced section established during the Summer 2023 Market. Brands selected for inclusion in the EFJD Incubator will benefit from strategically placed, turn-key exhibit space within Luxury Lifestyle, as well as ongoing mentorship, guidance and support.

The EFJD Incubator program has been spearheaded by Liz Kantner and Robin Kramer, sought after jewelry mentors and consultants with a combined 30+ years’ experience navigating the nuances of the designer fine jewelry market. Their profound understanding, unique insights and hands-on approach will serve to shepherd the designers through all aspects of preparing for their fine jewelry launch, beginning with NY NOW’s Winter Market, February 4-7, 2024. The 12 designers selected for the program, who are listed below, will be eligible to participate in NY NOW for three (3) show cycles.

“We are both passionate about supporting emerging designers in the jewelry industry, so this opportunity feels like a dream for us,” Liz and Robin enthused. “We’re excited to use our combined experience to help members of the Emerging Fine Jewelry Designer Incubator have a successful event, find footing in the NY NOW marketplace and form a strong foundation on which to grow a vibrant and sustainable business.”

The inaugural roster of EFJD Incubator designers will also enjoy the enthusiastic support of the seasoned brands exhibiting within Luxury Lifestyle. This community of like-minded creatives, who are joined by Morgan Amelia Miller, Sales Director, Jewelry & Accessories, Ashley Ciofrone, Senior Sales Manager, Jewelry & Accessories and Simone Waldron, Luxury Lifestyle Curator, recognize the importance of nurturing diverse new talent within the category. They are excited to help bolster the careers and on-site experiences of these emerging designers through ongoing support and mentorship.

“What sets NY NOW apart is not merely their commitment to promote and strengthen businesses, but to foster the designer community as well,” noted Elizabeth Kellin of long-time exhibiting brand, Dana Kellin. “The show’s devotion to Luxury Lifestyle prioritizes innovation and ingenuity, the celebration of each designer, and their unique point of view. NY NOW is not just a trade show: it’s a platform and launchpad that embraces individuality and supports the creative community.”

Out of several applicants, the inaugural roster of designers who have been selected for the EFJD Incubator are: Crevette Design Studio, Deborah Meyers Experience, Gwen Beloti, Hilary Finck Jewelry, I Seira, Karin Luvaas Jewelry, Kelsey Simmen, Lindsey L. Allen, Macadam, Rachel Jones Jewellery, Tasmin Rasor, Universal Deco.

NY NOW Winter Market is taking place at the Jacob Javits Center, February 4-7, 2024.

About NY NOW: NY NOW is the largest gift, home, and accessories wholesale trade show in New York, where brands, buyers, and designers come twice per year to make the game-changing connections that supercharge their businesses. NY NOW and online wholesale marketplace partner, Bulletin, connect 4,000+ independent brands with 40,000+ U.S. and international buyers from independent stores, museums, department stores, bookstores, galleries, general gift shop, art & entertainment venues and many more.

With 3 core sections across 35+ product categories, NY NOW encompasses home décor and tableware, gifts, accessories, jewelry, and so much more. Attendees can explore an extensive range of offerings, from stationery, eclectic gifts, and trending home décor to aromatherapy and fragrance, skincare, wellness, and fine jewelry, and even emerging categories such as sexual wellness and cannabis and psychedelics. The show promises the unrivaled thrill of in-person connection and endless discovery, and NY NOW Online, the integrated wholesale platform, makes ordering a breeze for thousands of buyers in attendance. It’s a true hybrid wholesale experience.

About Emerald: Emerald is a leader in building dynamic, market-driven business-to-business platforms that integrate live events with a broad array of industry insights, digital tools, and data-focused solutions to create uniquely rich experiences. As true partners, we at Emerald strive to build our customers’ businesses by creating opportunities that inspire, amaze, and deliver breakthrough results. With over 140 events each year, our teams are creators and connectors who are thoroughly immersed in the industries we serve and committed to supporting the communities in which we operate. For more information, please visit www.emeraldx.com.

