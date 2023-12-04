NY NOW Celebrates a Century of Innovation: Marking Its 100th Year Anniversary

New York City’s Premier Gift, Home, and Accessories Wholesale Event to Commemorate 100 Years at February 2024 Event

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NY NOW, owned by Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE: EEX), the largest, premier wholesale trade show in New York serving the gift, home and accessories marketplace, is preparing for the 100th anniversary of the event with the upcoming 2024 Winter Market.

At the center of this commemoration will be key enhancements aimed at providing an even more collaborative and immersive experience for the thousands of exhibitors and tens of thousands of attendees expected to attend NY NOW, scheduled for February 4–7, 2024, at New York City’s Javits Center. Buyers, designers, industry veterans, and members of the media are cordially invited to attend.

“Not only is NY NOW’s 100th anniversary a true milestone for an event, but it also signifies the culmination of a journey driven by our unwavering commitment to community, quality, and innovation,” said Kim Mancuso-Telford, General Manager of NY NOW. “As we mark this milestone, we take great pride in drawing upon our history to create a highly evolved version of the market. Our focus remains centered on advancing the future of the industry while continuing to foster meaningful connections within our vibrant community, ensuring that NY NOW paves the way for the next 100 years of ingenuity and thriving collaboration.”

Twice per year, NY NOW draws top buyers who eagerly anticipate the latest debuts, high-end designs, and must-have wares in the gift, home, and accessories industries. With three recently re-envisioned categories – Gift & Lifestyle, Home, and Jewelry & Accessories – NY NOW offers a meticulously curated space trusted by tens of thousands of retailers for trendspotting, discovering emerging brands, and networking with industry trailblazers.

As the Winter Market approaches, NY NOW commemorates its 100-year legacy through immersive experiences, live programming, lobby installations, and vibrant receptions across the show floor. These initiatives aim to deepen community connections, celebrate the industry’s long-standing commitment to this event, and ignite enthusiasm for the market’s promising future. More details on these show enhancements will be coming soon.

While honoring our remarkable 100-year legacy, Matthew Mathiasen, Event Director of NY NOW, emphasizes the event’s unwavering commitment to innovation. “With the renewed focus on content and the launch of additional programs designed to nurture emerging talent, such as our Emerging Fine Jewelry Designer Incubator, we know our buyers will be thrilled to see what we have in store this February.”

NY NOW also offers Market “Destinations,” areas of the show floor that are dedicated to fostering and connecting specialized communities. These destinations include:

Rising Artisans (a program for global makers)

Luxury Lifestyle (a community of luxury jewelry and accessory designers)

NY NOW’s powered by Bulletin Incubator Program (new-to-NY NOW brands under 5 years old), and International Pavilions.

In addition, brands and buyers can anticipate a suite of transformative updates, encompassing smarter merchandising, dedicated product neighborhoods for seamless discovery, an amplified emphasis on content programming, and a hybrid market experience through NY NOW Online, the fully integrated wholesale platform.

Visit www.nynow.com for more information about exhibiting or registering for the upcoming event.

About NY NOW: NY NOW is the largest gift, home, and accessories wholesale trade show in New York, where brands, buyers, and designers come twice per year to make the game-changing connections that supercharge their businesses. NY NOW and online wholesale marketplace partner, Bulletin, connect 4,000+ independent brands with 40,000+ U.S. and international buyers from independent stores, museums, department stores, bookstores, galleries, general gift shop, art & entertainment venues and many more.

With 3 core sections across 35+ product categories, NY NOW encompasses home décor and tableware, gifts, accessories, jewelry, and so much more. Attendees can explore an extensive range of offerings, from stationery, eclectic gifts, and trending home décor to aromatherapy and fragrance, skincare, wellness, and fine jewelry, and even emerging categories such as sexual wellness and cannabis and psychedelics. The show promises the unrivaled thrill of in-person connection and endless discovery, and NY NOW Online, the integrated wholesale platform, makes ordering a breeze for thousands of buyers in attendance. It’s a true hybrid wholesale experience.

About Emerald: Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE: EEX) is a leader in building dynamic, market-driven business-to-business platforms that integrate live events with a broad array of industry insights, digital tools, and data-focused solutions to create uniquely rich experiences. As true partners, we at Emerald strive to build our customers’ businesses by creating opportunities that inspire, amaze, and deliver breakthrough results. With over 140 events each year, our teams are creators and connectors who are thoroughly immersed in the industries we serve and committed to supporting the communities in which we operate. For more information, please visit www.emeraldx.com.

Contacts

5W Public Relations



[email protected]

212-999-5585