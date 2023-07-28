NY Area PR Pros Have 1 More Week to Enter 2023 Big Apple Awards

NY’s PR Leaders and Rising Stars to be announced at Big Apple Awards Gala in November – Deadline for Entries is Midnight Friday, Aug 4

The annual awards gala — a powerful networking event to recognize today’s influential public relations professionals and identify rising stars in the industry — will be held in New York on November 15. In addition, the PRSA-NY 15 Under 35 Awards, recognizing young leaders in the profession, will be celebrated at the Big Apple Awards gala. The deadline for 15 Under 35, which is free to enter, is September 1.

2023 BIG APPLE AWARD DETAILS



The New York Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America established the Big Apple Awards program in 1988 to encourage excellence in public relations. The program has evolved to keep pace with a rapidly changing industry and continues to celebrate the exciting and innovative successes of talented professionals working in the heart of the communications universe. Today, a Big Apple Award is known as one of the highest honors bestowed in public relations, and in recognition, submissions will be open to the work of PR practitioners across the US from this year forward.

Entries Close Midnight August 4

● Member – Single-Category Entry $575



● Member – 2 Category Entries $925



● Member – 3 Category Entries $1,225



● Non-Member – 1 Category Entry $625



● Non-Member – 2 Category Entries $975



● Non-Member – 3 Category Entries $1,275

“More than just about any other profession, the public relations industry holds the power to reach consumers, investors, business leaders, government and media — and New York PR professionals are at the epicenter of media and commerce,” said Fay Shapiro, vice president of the PRSA-NY Big Apple Awards. “The Big Apple Awards reflect the accomplishments and potential of the most influential public relations professionals. It’s fitting that the Big Apple gala caps the year’s awards season for the communications industry. Our sponsors and participants reach professionals at the heart of the public relations business.”

To learn more about Big Apple Awards sponsorship opportunities or to volunteer for the event please contact PRSA-NY at info@prsany.org.

To submit your work, campaigns, and other related materials for the Big Apple Awards and 15 Under 35, visit http://bit.ly/BigApple2023.

About PRSA-NY



The New York Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America is the best-established, most substantial, and most influential group of public relations professionals in the country. Located in the media capital of the world, PRSA-NY offers to its members top-level career development and education, networking, mentoring, and award programs. PRSA-NY serves communications decision-makers at agencies, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and public and private institutions. For more information about PRSA-NY’s upcoming events, mentorship program, jobs boards, volunteer opportunities, and membership details, go to prsany.org.

