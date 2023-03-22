NWN Carousel Named #7 on Boston Business Journal’s 2023 Middle Market Leaders as a Top Revenue Growth Company

Award-Winning Cloud Communications Service Provider Grew Over 130% While Accelerating Digital Transformation for 5,000 Leading Organizations Across North America

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NWN Carousel, the leading Cloud Communications Service Provider (CCSP) delivering integrated solutions for today’s Hybrid Work environments, has been named #7 on Boston Business Journal’s 2023 Middle Market Leaders – a ranking of the top 50 highest growth companies in Massachusetts. Previously in 2022, NWN Carousel was recognized as the 25th Largest Private Company, and 40th Fastest Growing Organization by the Boston Business Journal.





Over the past three years, NWN Carousel’s cloud communication services have enabled thousands of organizations and millions of users across North America transform their employee and customer experiences. From Pre to post-pandemic, over 5,000 organizations have relied on NWN Carousel’s integrated portfolio of hybrid work collaboration spaces, unified communication and contact center platforms, device-as-a-service, networking and communications infrastructure, and security to transform their workplace experience.

The Middle Market Leaders list is compiled through BBJ research and includes both private and public companies across industries such as life sciences, technology, construction, professional services, and more. To qualify, companies must report annual revenue between $25 million and $1 billion from 2019 to 2021. The BBJ ranking of firms uses a weighted final score that incorporates three-year growth and a company’s total revenue.

“Our team has developed a compelling Hybrid Work strategy for our customers, delivered through our integrated cloud communications services and proprietary Experience Management Platform (EMP).” Said Jim Sullivan, CEO of NWN Carousel. “Thanks to the editors of the Boston Business Journal for recognizing the achievements of our 1100 employees who enable our clients to deliver a flexible and effective approaches for transforming their workplace experience.”

“The middle market segment is vital to the Boston economy and we are proud to showcase these companies for their growth and resilience” said Boston Business Journal Market President and Publisher Carolyn Jones. “The lessons we can learn from their successes can provide insight and inspiration for anyone doing business today.”

The program also includes awards for the Middle Market Dealmaker of the Year, Innovator of the Year and Executive of the Year. The company rankings will be unveiled during the BBJ’s 2023 Middle Market Leader Awards luncheon event on Tuesday, March 21 at the Boston Park Plaza.

About NWN Carousel

NWN Carousel is a leading Cloud Communications Service Provider (CCSP) focused on transforming the customer and employee hybrid work experience for commercial, enterprise and public sector organizations. With over 5,000 customers throughout the U.S., NWN Carousel provides integrated unified communications, security, contact center, managed devices, visual collaboration, and connectivity—all powered by the Experience Management Platform (EMP). To learn more about our solutions please visit www.nwncarousel.com

Contacts

Casey Sherman



Regan Communications



Csherman@regancomm.com

781-588-8816