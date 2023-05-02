Nucleus Research Releases 2023 Transportation Management Systems Technology Value Matrix

Leading vendors in the TMS market include Blue Yonder, Descartes TM, e2open, Manhattan Associates, One Network Enterprises, and Oracle

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ROI–The transportation management systems (TMS) market has evolved rapidly to meet the demands of companies seeking to streamline their logistics operations, optimize shipping routes, reduce carbon emissions, and improve customer service.

“The transportation management market has become increasingly important due to the rise of e-commerce businesses such as Amazon and digital technologies. Customers now expect visibility into their shipments and fast delivery times in B2B and B2C markets.” said Research Analyst Charles A. Brennan. “Businesses are investing in TMS solutions to meet the increasing demand for order lifecycle visibility and faster delivery times. This investment allows them to track shipments in real-time, provide accurate delivery times, and ensure compliance with regulations to avoid fines and penalties.”

Vendors in the TMS space are integrating with other technologies, such as autonomous vehicles, real-time visibility platforms, and IoT technology, to enhance operator productivity and operational visibility. Leading TMS vendors are also expanding their capabilities to include predictive analytics, ESG reporting, and machine learning algorithms to optimize shipping routes, reduce carbon emissions, and improve delivery times.

Leaders in this year’s Value Matrix deliver advanced functionality without sacrificing ease-of-use at scale. They include Blue Yonder, Descartes TM, e2open, Manhattan Associates, One Network Enterprises, and Oracle.

The Experts in this year’s Value Matrix are organizations that deliver value to customers with complex use cases through deep functionality and industry-specific capabilities. They include FreightPOP, Kinaxis, SAP, and Trimble.

Facilitators in this year’s Value Matrix deliver value through greater ease of use and quick implementation. These include CH Robinson, FreightWise, Shiptify, Shipwell, and 3G-TMS.

Core Providers deliver core capabilities for those organizations looking for a straightforward solution with quick time-to-value. This year’s Value Matrix Core Providers include Alpega, MercuryGate, MyCarrierTMS, Rose Rocket, Turvo, and 3T Logistics.

To download the full 2023 TMS Technology Value Matrix, click here.

