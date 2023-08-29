Nucleus Research Releases 2023 Talent Management Technology Value Matrix

Leaders in the talent management space include Cegid, Cornerstone OnDemand, Oracle, and SilkRoad Technology





The value of investing in modern solutions for talent management has been proven to positively impact critical metrics over the last few years.

“As technology budgets tighten, solutions that attract, engage, retain, and develop employees remain critical investments,” said Research Manager Evelyn McMullen. “The role of talent management software has shifted from being a ‘nice to have’ to becoming instrumental to metrics such as retention.”

Leading vendors in this year’s Value Matrix are focusing research and development efforts towards generative AI to increase productivity and engagement in areas including learning, development, and performance reviews.

Leaders in this year’s Value Matrix deliver advanced functionality without sacrificing ease-of-use at scale. These include Cegid, Cornerstone OnDemand, Oracle, and SilkRoad Technology.

The Experts in this year’s Value Matrix are organizations that deliver value to customers with complex use cases through deep functionality and industry-specific capabilities. These include BambooHR, Infor, and SAP SuccessFactors.

Facilitators in this year’s Value Matrix deliver value through greater ease of use and quick implementation. These include ClearCompany, Degreed, and Lattice.

Core Providers deliver core capabilities with faster and less expensive adoption. This year’s Value Matrix Core Providers are Haufe Talent, PageUp, and PeopleFluent.

