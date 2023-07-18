Nucleus Research Releases 2023 Database Technology Value Matrix

Leaders in the database technology market include AWS, Microsoft, MongoDB, Oracle, and Redis.





MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ROI–The database technology management market is continuing to evolve and diversify in 2023, with no one-size-fits-all solution optimal for all business requirements.

“Traditionally, the database market has catered to individual business units or small companies managing limited data types with point solutions,” said Research Analyst Samuel Hamway. “However, as macroeconomic headwinds have forced organizations to prioritize costs this year, certain vendors have managed to stand out by offering comprehensive solutions that simplify and streamline data architecture through broad functionality and user-friendly management.”

Leading database technology vendors are differentiating their offerings by providing broad capabilities with cost and integration benefits. In contrast, best-of-breed point solutions continue to offer highly targeted functionality for specific use cases, underlining the market’s diversity.

Leaders in this year’s Value Matrix deliver advanced functionality. They include AWS, Microsoft, MongoDB, Oracle, and Redis.

The Experts in this year’s Value Matrix are organizations that deliver value through deep functionality and industry-specific capabilities. They include Alibaba Cloud, Google, IBM, InterSystems, MarkLogic, and SAP.

Facilitators in this year’s Value Matrix deliver value through greater ease of use and quick implementation. They include Cockroach Labs, Couchbase, MariaDB, Neo4j, and Singlestore.

Core Providers tend to deliver core capabilities at a low price point. This year’s Value Matrix Core Providers include ArangoDB, EnterpriseDB, ScyllaDB, and TigerGraph.

