Nucleus Research Releases 2023 Content Services & Collaboration Technology Value Matrix

Leaders in the CSC market include Box, Epicor ECM (DocStar), Laserfiche, M-Files, and Zoho WorkDrive.





MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ROI–Content services and collaboration has become essential for operating in today’s work landscape as it maximizes efficiency across processes, departments, teams, and users.

“Traditional areas of enterprise content management, such as document storage and security are now the bare minimum, meaning vendors must look to differentiate in emerging areas including workflow automation, low code development tools, and AI for tasks such as document and form creation,” said Research Manager Evelyn McMullen. “Leaders also continue to add prebuilt integrations with third-party solutions, meeting users wherever they work to drive efficiency while cementing their respective platforms as an organization’s central work repository.”

Leaders in this year’s Value Matrix are differentiating their offerings in emerging areas such as workflow automation, low code development tools, and AI for tasks such as document and form creation. Leaders also continue to add prebuilt integrations with third-party solutions, meeting users where they are to drive efficiency while cementing their respective platforms as an organization’s central work repository.

Leaders in this year’s Value Matrix deliver advanced functionality. They include Box, Epicor ECM (DocStar), Laserfiche, M-Files, and Zoho WorkDrive.

The Experts in this year’s Value Matrix are organizations that deliver value through deep functionality and industry-specific capabilities. They include Digitech Systems, DocuWare, Hyland, and OpenText.

Facilitators in this year’s Value Matrix deliver value through greater ease of use and quick implementation. They include IBM Content Services and NewGen Software.

Core Providers tend to deliver core capabilities at a low price point. This year’s Value Matrix Core Providers include AODocs and MicrosoftSharePoint.

To download the full 2023 CSC Technology Value Matrix, click here.

Nucleus Research is the recognized global leader in ROI technology research. Using a case-based approach, we provide research streams and advisory services that allow vendors and end users to quantify and maximize the return from their technology investments. For more information, visit NucleusResearch.com or follow our latest updates on LinkedIn.

