NTT DATA Unveils Launch by NTT DATA to Help Organizations Deliver Bold Digital Experiences

Integrates recent acquisitions Nexient, Postlight, Umvel and Vectorform with core NTT DATA capabilities and global reach

PLANO, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NTT DATA, a global digital business and IT services leader, today unveiled Launch by NTT DATA to help organizations create provocative digital experiences that drive customer engagement and growth. Launch by NTT DATA is the culmination of the company’s strategy to acquire and integrate the skills, experience and technology of leading digital companies, backed by NTT DATA’s core capabilities, global reach and depth.

Since the acquisition of Nexient, NTT DATA has continued to expand its design and engineering capabilities through the addition of companies including Postlight, Umvel, and Vectorform, which now make up Launch by NTT DATA to provide a comprehensive suite of digital solutions to clients.

“Extraordinary digital experiences can amaze customers and create competitive differentiation. Today’s organizations must bring compelling product ideas to the market quickly. That’s a real challenge for even the most innovative brands to do on their own,” said Bob Pryor, Chief Executive Officer, NTT DATA Services. “Launch by NTT DATA is the catalyst and partner to help organizations continuously deliver better, bolder products. We have created a capability that can help even the largest and most technologically advanced companies develop new products at scale with startup speed.”

The Launch by NTT DATA team has experience working with today’s major brands including Carnival Corporation, Mailchimp, SageSure, and Viva Aerobus.

“The Launch by NTT DATA team have been true partners. Twice in the last year we needed support for significant new use cases for additional, unique users,” said Tim Meaney, Senior Vice President, Software, SageSure. “Their team worked with us to understand and articulate the opportunity and align on a strategic approach. They assembled a great team, selected modern technology patterns compatible with our platform, and delivered.”

Service areas include:

Product Design: developing digital products that cause ‘love at first swipe.’

developing digital products that cause ‘love at first swipe.’ Culture of Innovation: creating the conditions to infuse innovation into a company’s DNA.

creating the conditions to infuse innovation into a company’s DNA. Accelerating Go-to-Market : rapid prototyping and agile development to quickly deliver a minimum viable product.

: rapid prototyping and agile development to quickly deliver a minimum viable product. Continuous Delivery : building the infrastructure for a scalable platform with reusable systems to accelerate product velocity and reduce costs.

: building the infrastructure for a scalable platform with reusable systems to accelerate product velocity and reduce costs. Implementing Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML): mining valuable data and delivering outcomes through automation, predictive analytics and fresh business insights.

mining valuable data and delivering outcomes through automation, predictive analytics and fresh business insights. Futureproofing: coupling current technologies with best practices in cloud, data, automation and DevSecOps, with modern infrastructure to prepare for what’s next.

“We have assembled a talented team with a broad range of digital product experience, under the leadership of Silicon Valley veteran, Mark Orttung,” said Aaron Millstone, President, Digital Transformation, NTT DATA Services. “Launch by NTT DATA has the deep technical and strategic expertise alongside the design flair of a creative agency to invent, build and deliver better, bolder digital products at scale.”

Launch by NTT DATA is officially unveiled at NTT DATA’s Nexus 2023 client event in Napa Valley on April 26-27, 2023. NTT DATA clients will hear from speakers including provocative technology thought leaders such as Geoffrey Moore, author of Crossing the Chasm, and Ted Schadler, principal analyst at Forrester. In addition, NTT DATA will introduce the Launch Awards celebrating bold actions that resulted in winning products in the hands of clients’ customers. Award categories include AI/ML, Experience, Product Revolution, and Business Platform of the Year.

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA is a $30 billion trusted global innovator of IT and business services. We help clients transform through business and technology consulting, industry and digital solutions, applications development and management, managed edge-to-cloud infrastructure services, BPO, systems integration and global data centers. We are committed to our clients’ long-term success and combine global reach with local client service in over 80 countries. Visit nttdata.com or LinkedIn to learn more.

Contacts

NTT DATA Services



Amy Baj



amy.baj@nttdata.com

954.909.7900