NSTA Announces 2023 List of Top Science Trade Books for K-12 Students

ARLINGTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#NSTA–The National Science Teaching Association (NSTA), in conjunction with the Children’s Book Council, has released its annual list of “Outstanding Science Trade Books for Students K-12: 2023.” The list represents the best science trade books published in 2022 for kindergarten through 12th grade students.

“Science trade books provide a rich opportunity to build literacy skills, while also getting children interested in the world around them,” said Elizabeth Mulkerrin, president of NSTA. “The books included in this year’s Outstanding Science Trade Books list feature colorful, entertaining stories and stunning illustrations, that are sure to help nurture a love of reading and a love of learning.”

Members of a book review panel made up of science educators and literacy professionals, appointed by NSTA, selected 24 books for the list from a roster of 293 submissions. The list of winning titles includes topics that range from bioluminescence to the life of Lise Meitner, the physicist who discovered nuclear fission.

The review panel used rigorous guidelines to select the top books. Criteria include the amount of science content; presentation of material in a clear, accurate, and up-to-date manner; avoidance of over-simplification; the use of data to support generalizations; and freedom from gender, ethnic, and socioeconomic bias. The panel also considers appropriate content level for the intended audience and the accuracy of illustrations.

NSTA and CBC have collaborated on the list of Outstanding Science Trade Books for Students since 1973 in an effort to help science educators and family members access quality books that support learning in science. In addition to the NSTA and CBC websites, the list will appear in the January/February issues of NSTA’s elementary, middle level, and high school journals for teachers.

The National Science Teaching Association (NSTA) is a vibrant community of 40,000 science educators and professionals committed to best practices in teaching science and its impact on student learning. NSTA offers high-quality science resources and continuous learning so that science educators grow professionally and excel in their career. For new and experienced teachers alike, the NSTA community offers the opportunity to network with like-minded peers at the national level, connect with mentors and leading researchers, and learn from the best in the field. For more information, visit www.nsta.org or follow NSTA on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

