NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Launches DERMAdoctor’s New Comfort + Joy Psoriasis Therapeutic Moisturizing Cream on the QVC® Network

First DERMAdoctor product specifically formulated for psoriasis will be exclusively available on Jane & Shawn’s Beauty Secrets tonight at 10 p.m. Eastern time

EMERYVILLE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: NBY), a company developing and commercializing high-quality eyecare, skincare and wound care products, announces that Chief Product Officer and board-certified dermatologist Audrey Kunin, MD will introduce the new DERMAdoctor Comfort + Joy Psoriasis Therapeutic Moisturizing Cream with 3% Salicylic Acid as an on-air guest on the QVC network. The new product for the treatment and relief of symptoms of psoriasis will be featured on Jane & Shawn’s Beauty Secrets tonight at 10 p.m. Eastern time.

Psoriasis Therapeutic Moisturizing Cream with 3% Salicylic Acid will be available exclusively on QVC through a special offer of two 8 fluid ounce size tubes for $52. This product will be available on DERMAdoctor.com and Amazon for $46 for a single tube beginning July 31, 2023.

“Psoriasis afflicts about 125 million people worldwide and nearly 8 million in the U.S., with more than half reporting that psoriasis is a significant problem in their everyday life,” said Dr. Kunin. “We are thrilled to introduce our first specially formulated product to provide relief from the itching, scaling, redness, flaking and irritation caused by psoriasis on QVC. Our new luxe moisturizing cream contains salicylic acid to relieve and prevent the recurrence of psoriasis symptoms, while helping to restore skin’s essential moisture for a soft, supple, comfortable and joy-filled appearance.”

Psoriasis Therapeutic Moisturizing Cream with 3% Salicylic Acid delivers a sophisticated blend of maximum-strength salicylic acid – the active ingredient that helps control the symptoms of psoriasis and provides relief from itching, irritation and redness – together with ceramides to help protect and preserve the skin barrier to keep in vital moisture, hyaluronic acid to draw moisture from the air to keep skin feeling plump and hydrated, and squalene to help moisturize skin. Steroid-free and fragrance-free, this clean formulation is appropriate for even the most sensitive skin from head to toe.

Dr. Kunin is an author, clinician, educator, television personality and recognized trailblazer in the skincare industry. DERMAdoctor products are scientifically formulated to provide measurable results for common skincare concerns that have been overlooked by the beauty industry. DERMAdoctor delivers on the promise that clinical skin therapy can be simple and easy. All DERMAdoctor products are scientifically formulated to provide measurable results for common skincare concerns that have been largely overlooked by the beauty industry and are hypoallergenic, non-irritating, non-drying, pH balanced and free of synthetic fragrance and dyes.

About Psoriasis

Psoriasis is an immune-mediated condition that causes the body to make new skin cells in days rather than weeks. Anyone can get this disease, regardless of age; however, it often has two peaks of onset with the first between age 20-30 and the second between age 50-60. Males and females get it at about the same rate. Psoriasis can show up anywhere on the body including eyelids, ears, mouth, lips, skin folds, hands, feet and nails.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc.:

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops and sells scientifically created and clinically proven eyecare and skincare products. NovaBay’s leading product, Avenova® Antimicrobial Lid & Lash Solution, is often prescribed by eyecare professionals for blepharitis and dry-eye disease and is also available directly to eyecare consumers through online distribution channels such as Amazon. DERMAdoctor® offers more than 30 OTC dermatologist-developed skincare products through the DERMAdoctor website, well-known traditional and digital beauty retailers, and international distributors. NovaBay also manufactures and sells effective, yet gentle and non-irritating wound care products. The PhaseOne® brand is distributed through commercial partners in the U.S. for professional use only, and the NeutroPhase® brand is distributed in China by Pioneer Pharma (Hong Kong) Company Ltd.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information herein, matters set forth in this press release may be forward looking within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about the commercial progress and future financial performance of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. This release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon management’s current expectations, assumptions, estimates, projections and beliefs. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our business strategies, current partnerships, marketing efforts, and any future revenue that may result from such partnerships and related marketing initiatives, as well as generally the Company’s expected future financial results. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or achievements to be materially different and adverse from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties relating to the size of the potential market for our products, the possibility that the available market for the Company’s products will not be as large as expected, the Company’s products will not be able to penetrate one or more targeted markets, and revenues will not be sufficient to meet the Company’s cash needs. Other risks relating to NovaBay’s business, including risks that could cause results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements in this press release, are detailed in NovaBay’s latest Form 10-Q/K filings and Registration Statement on Form S-1 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, especially under the heading “Risk Factors.” The forward-looking statements in this release speak only as of this date, and NovaBay disclaims any intent or obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statement except as required by law.

