NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Announces DERMAdoctor’s KP Duty Lotion and Scrub Ultra Duo Set for Dry, Rough, Bumpy Skin to be Featured on QVC at a Special Price

Chief Product Officer Dr. Audrey Kunin to showcase KP Duty combo with supercharged exfoliators and moisturizers to help rapidly lift away dry, rough bumps and reveal healthier looking skin

EMERYVILLE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NovaBay® Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: NBY), a company developing and commercializing high-quality eyecare, skincare and wound care products, announces that Chief Product Officer Dr. Audrey Kunin will appear on QVC®’s Girls Night In with Courtney & Jane on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 10:00 p.m. Eastern time to showcase DERMAdoctor®’s system for dry, rough, bumpy skin. The two-piece Ultra Duo set of KP Duty Scrub and KP Duty Lotion, both in the 8-ounce size, will be available at QVC for a special price of $56.50.

“Our KP Duty Ultra Duo is specially formulated as a two-step system to help temporarily exfoliate, smooth, and hydrate dry, rough, and bumpy skin on the body, together with moisturizers to help hydrate for softer, more supple and smoother looking skin,” said Dr. Audrey Kunin, a board-certified dermatologist. “Like all DERMAdoctor products, KP Duty Scrub and KP Duty Lotion are dermatologist tested to be non-irritating and ideal for year-round use.”

KP Duty Body Scrub is formulated with a 10% complex of Alpha Hydroxy Acids and Polyhydroxy Acids for a dual action physical and chemical exfoliation of the skin that temporarily removes the dead surface skin cells, and a hydrating botanical blend of Evening Primrose, Black Currant Seed Oil, Borage Seed Oil, and White Tea Leaf Extract.

KP Duty Lotion is formulated with a 10% complex of Alpha Hydroxy Acids and Polyhydroxy Acids to temporarily exfoliate the skin to help alleviate skin roughness and improve the appearance of skin texture and smoothness, along with ceramides, botanicals and the humectant Urea to help temporarily hydrate and moisturize the skin.

Dr. Audrey Kunin is an author, clinician, educator, television personality and recognized trailblazer in the skincare industry. DERMAdoctor delivers on the promise that skin therapy can be simple and easy. All DERMAdoctor products are scientifically formulated to provide measurable results for common skincare concerns.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc.:

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops and sells scientifically created and clinically proven eyecare and skincare products. NovaBay’s leading product, Avenova® Antimicrobial Lid & Lash Solution, is often prescribed by eyecare professionals for blepharitis and dry-eye disease and is also available directly to eyecare consumers through online distribution channels such as Amazon. DERMAdoctor® offers more than 30 dermatologist-developed skincare products through the DERMAdoctor website, well-known traditional and digital beauty retailers, and international distributors. NovaBay also manufactures and sells effective, yet gentle and non-irritating wound care products. The PhaseOne® brand is distributed through commercial partners in the U.S. for professional use only, and the NeutroPhase® brand is distributed in China by Pioneer Pharma (Hong Kong) Company Ltd.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information herein, matters set forth in this press release may be forward looking within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about the commercial progress and future financial performance of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. This release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon management’s current expectations, assumptions, estimates, projections and beliefs. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our products, business strategies, current partnerships, marketing efforts, and any future revenue that may result from such partnerships and related marketing initiatives, as well as generally the Company’s expected future financial results. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or achievements to be materially different and adverse from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties relating to the size of the potential market for our products, the possibility that the available market for the Company’s products will not be as large as expected, the Company’s products will not be able to penetrate one or more targeted markets, and revenues will not be sufficient to meet the Company’s cash needs. Other risks relating to NovaBay’s business, including risks that could cause results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements in this press release, are detailed in NovaBay’s latest Form 10-Q/K filings and Registration Statement on Form S-1 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, especially under the heading “Risk Factors.” The forward-looking statements in this release speak only as of this date, and NovaBay disclaims any intent or obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statement except as required by law.

Socialize and Stay Informed on NovaBay’s Progress



Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Connect with NovaBay on LinkedIn

Visit NovaBay’s Website

Avenova Purchasing Information



For NovaBay Avenova purchasing information:



Please call 800-890-0329 or email sales@avenova.com

Avenova.com

DERMAdoctor Purchasing Information



For DERMAdoctor purchasing information:



Please call 877-337-6237 or email service@dermadoctor.com

DERMAdoctor.com

Contacts

NovaBay Contact

Justin Hall



Chief Executive Officer and General Counsel



510-899-8800



jhall@novabay.com

Investor Contact

LHA Investor Relations



Jody Cain



310-691-7100



jcain@lhai.com