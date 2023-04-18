NotCo Asks People to Imagine What Livestock Would Look Like If They Survived to Full Life Expectancy with Raw, Hyper-Realistic A.I.-Generated Images

New Educational Campaign from Global Food Tech Leader Features Images of Old Farm Animals Created by Artificial Intelligence Since They Don’t Exist in the Food Industry

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–When was the last time you saw an old cow, pig, or chicken? Most people have never seen these animals grow to a mature age, because in the current food system, they only live a fraction of their natural lives. NotCo, the global food tech company known for its patented A.I. technology (Giuseppe) and mission to create a more sustainable world by removing animals from the food equation, is now leveraging A.I. in a new way – to help educate people on the disparity between how long animals live in nature compared to the conventional food system.





The captivating A.I. images can be seen on social media, billboards, and print ads in select cities in the U.S. through the end of Earth Month. The campaign was created to expose how surprised most people are to learn that cows can live up to 49 years in nature, pigs up to 23 years, and chickens up to 13 years. However, in the current food system, these animals only live a matter of months and sometimes just days. NotCo is also deploying the images across other countries where it operates, including Chile, Brazil, Canada, Mexico and Argentina.

“At NotCo, we’re already collaborating with our patented A.I. to create remarkably delicious plant-based foods that taste identical to animal-based foods as a way to build a better future for our planet,” said Fernando Machado, Global CMO for NotCo. “To further shine a light on what a better future could look like, we turned to A.I. again – because right now animals like cows, pigs, and chickens that are grown for food only live a fraction of their natural lifespans. We hope this sparks a larger conversation about how we can all do our part to create a better future together – for ourselves, our planet, and the animals.”

Global food production, which is based on animal farming, uses up one-third of the earth’s surface and emits more CO2 than all of the world’s transportation combined. Since its inception, NotCo has pushed the boundaries of sustainable food production through its one-of-a-kind tech and science. NotCo’s patented A.I., Giuseppe, analyzes the structure of animal-derived food at a molecular level to replicate the flavor, texture, functionality, and smell – using only plants. In addition to incredible taste, the resulting plant-based foods have a significantly smaller impact on the planet and its precious resources. For example, NotChicken™ uses 86% less water and generates 73% less CO2 than traditional chicken production.

“At NotCo, we believe A.I. is the key to unlocking a bright new future of food because it has the ability to eliminate our reliance on animal-based food production,” said NotCo co-founder and CEO, Matias Muchnick. “We asked ourselves a simple question, ‘When was the last time we saw an old cow – have we actually ever seen one?’ The answer was no, so we turned to a different type of A.I. to give us an accurate look. We were astonished with what we saw and think people will be too.”

NotCo’s new educational campaign comes on the heels of the company announcing it is now a Certified B Corporation. B Corp is a global movement of companies pushing for high standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability. NotCo’s B Corp Certification applies to all its products in the U.S., including NotMilk™, NotBurger™ and NotChicken™, as well as products like NotMeat™, NotIceCream™ and NotMayo™ in countries including Canada, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Mexico, Peru, Colombia, Ecuador, and Paraguay.

NotCo products, including NotMilk™, NotBurger™ and NotChicken™ can be found in over 10,000 stores in the U.S., including Whole Foods Market, Sprouts, Stop & Shop, Kroger, Fresh Market, Imperfect Foods, Amazon and more. In addition to its branded products, NotCo is advancing transformation of the food industry globally through international partnerships like TheKraftHeinzNotCo, Burger King, Shake Shack, Starbucks and Dunkin Donuts. For more information, please visit www.notco.com.

About NotCo

NotCo is an industry-changing, fast-growth food tech leader, and the only global company disrupting massive food and beverage segments, including dairy, eggs, and meat across 10 countries simultaneously. NotCo has launched products including NotMilk™, NotBurger™, NotMeat™, NotIceCream™, NotChicken™ and NotMayo™ in countries including the U.S., Canada, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Mexico, Peru, Colombia, Ecuador and Paraguay, and in less than three years became the fastest-growing food tech company in Latin America. NotCo utilizes a proprietary artificial intelligence technology, Giuseppe, which matches animal proteins to their ideal replacements among thousands of plant-based ingredients. Its one-of-a-kind technology enables NotCo to be a powering tool for food and beverage innovation partnering with other companies to accelerate the transformation of the food industry. For more information, please visit www.notco.com.

Contacts

Lyndsey Siracusano



Rachel Kay Public Relations,



A FINN Partners Company



212.561.7488



notco@rkpr.net