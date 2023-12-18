Northwell Health debuts inspirational New Year ad campaign featuring only centenarians

NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–This holiday season, Northwell Health, New York’s largest health system, will unveil a new inspirational ad campaign featuring a cast of Northwell patients and other New Yorkers who have reached the remarkable milestone of having lived 100 years or more. The campaign debuted today and will run through mid-January 2024 in New York.









“Resolutions,” the 30-second commercial developed by the Movement Marketing firm StrawberryFrog and directed by Steve Mapp of production company FANCY Content, was developed to send a positive message about health and longevity and New Year’s resolutions through the eyes of centenarians.

“We wanted to spread a message of goodwill this holiday season and an emotional reminder of our successful ‘Raise Health’ movement,” says Joe Leston, Deputy Chief Marketing Officer at Northwell. “We have a unique responsibility in health care to support people in living the longest, fullest lives they can — to help give those we serve the opportunity to make another resolution year after year after year. The centenarians in this campaign inspire us with their wisdom and their wit and show us the importance of following your passions for a healthy and fulfilling life.”

Northwell has the privilege to care for some of the stars featured in the commercial, along with more than 2 million other patients it treats annually. As the world continues to reflect on 2023 and look ahead to 2024, Northwell and StrawberryFrog wanted to share the wisdom and insight from some of the world’s oldest living people.

“You should continue to always learn, even at 100 years old,” said Diane Volz, 101 years old from Peekskill, NY, a retired English teacher who was born in Berlin, Germany. “You have to be sincere, disciplined and always tell the truth – even if it’s not always self-flattering – and you should always keep a positive attitude.”

“We wanted to do something completely different at this time of year when families and friends are getting together,” says Scott Goodson, Founder of StrawberryFrog. “As the year comes to a close and the spirit of celebration fills the air, ads start pushing products, hawking toys and sweaters across tv screens and TikTok channels, assaulting our eyeballs. But 2023 marks change with the launch of ‘Resolutions,’ offering new champions for a healthier lifestyle. This commercial shares a poignant message, with a great twist: the centenarians don’t just celebrate their wonderful age, they’re planning on living for many years to come, despite age.”

Northwell has been recognized as an “age-friendly” health system by the Institute for Healthcare Improvement and The John A. Hartford Foundation for expanding geriatric care across the health system.

Among some of the steps that Northwell has taken to earn this recognition is having all its emergency departments achieve geriatric emergency department accreditation through the American College of Emergency Physicians, providing falls prevention education, developing a dementia memory care program and expanding its specialized fellowship training opportunities in geriatrics and palliative medicine in order to further educate the next generation of physicians.

About Northwell Health

Northwell Health is New York State’s largest health care provider and private employer, with 21 hospitals, about 900 outpatient facilities and more than 12,000 affiliated physicians. We care for over two million people annually in the New York metro area and beyond, thanks to philanthropic support from our communities. Our 85,000 employees – 18,900 nurses and 4,900 employed doctors, including members of Northwell Health Physician Partners – are working to change health care for the better. We’re making breakthroughs in medicine at the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research. We’re training the next generation of medical professionals at the visionary Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell and the Hofstra Northwell School of Nursing and Physician Assistant Studies. For information on our more than 100 medical specialties, visit Northwell.edu and follow us @NorthwellHealth on Facebook, X, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Contacts

Barbara Osborn



516-321-6777



[email protected]